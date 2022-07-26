Robeson Health Care Corp. Back to School

The Robeson Health Care Corporation Back to School Supply Drive will begin on July 25th and run through August 21st.



Robeson Health Care Corporation School Supply Drop Off Locations:

60 Commerce Place Dr. Pembroke, NC

1309 East 5th St. Lumberton, NC

School Supplies Needed:

Wide Ruled Paper

Markers

#2 pencils

Highlighters

Colored Pencils

Ear Buds

USB Cord

Glue

Scissors

Crayons

Binders

Gift Cards

Black and White marble Composition Books

Double Pocket 3 Prong Folders

Divider Tabs

Pencil Pouch/Box

1 Subject & 3 Subject Notebook

Shoes/Socks/undergarments