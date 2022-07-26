Robeson Health Care Corp. Back to School

The Robeson Health Care Corporation Back to School Supply Drive will begin on July 25th and run through August 21st.
Robeson Health Care Corporation School Supply Drop Off Locations:
60 Commerce Place Dr. Pembroke, NC
1309 East 5th St. Lumberton, NC
School Supplies Needed:
Wide Ruled Paper
Markers
#2 pencils
Highlighters
Colored Pencils
Ear Buds
USB Cord
Glue
Scissors
Crayons
Binders
Gift Cards
Black and White marble Composition Books
Double Pocket 3 Prong Folders
Divider Tabs
Pencil Pouch/Box
1 Subject & 3 Subject Notebook
Shoes/Socks/undergarments