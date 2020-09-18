Skip to content
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Can a Supreme Court vacancy be filled during election year?
Majority Leader McConnell says a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate
PHOTOS: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Video
Justice Ginsburg’s ‘fervent’ last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ report says
Video
Politicians, dignitaries react to the death of Justice Ginsburg
Video
Trending stories
Florence 1 teacher fired after ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post
Video
Sen. Cruz calls for criminal investigation into Netflix’s ‘Cuties’
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Florence County Thursday
CDC removes 14-day quarantine recommendation from travel guidelines, says those exposed to virus may not need testing
Time running out for Sidney Moorer to come forward with information on Heather Elvis’ whereabouts
Video
DHEC reports over 500 total cases of COVID-19 among school students, staff
Water-logged Pee Dee cleans up after severe weather
Video
2 families heartbroken following deadly wrong-way crash at SC coast
Gallery
