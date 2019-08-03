Salvation Army collect school supplies for Horry County students in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Salvation Army and Walmart have teamed up to give back to local children in the community headed back to school.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army are collecting donations in front of select Walmart locations around the Grand Strand on Saturday for their “Stuff the Bus” event.

This is the first year the two organizations have held the event, but the Salvation Army says they believe it will have a big impact on the community.

“You have families in the community, who when school comes up they have to choose, do we keep the lights on, do we put food on the table, do we get school supplies for the kids; nobody should have to make that decision. For us, if we are able to meet that need in the community and take that one part off of their table, they’re good,” Captain Carl Melton, a Command Officer for the Horry County Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army set a goal of helping 5,000 children in Horry County receive new school supplies.

The Salvation Army will be collecting new school supply donations until 6:30 tonight at the following locations:

WM Supercenter- 545 GARDEN CITY CONNECTOR GARDEN CITY BEACH, WM Supercenter- 10820 KINGS RD MYRTLE BEACH, WM Supercenter- 541 SEABOARD ST MYRTLE BEACH, Neighborhood Market- 3915 N KINGS HWY MYRTLE BEACH, Neighborhood Market- 125 MARYPORT DRIVE MYRTLE BEACH, Neighborhood Market- 1705 SOUTH KINGS HWY MYRTLE BEACH, Neighborhood Market- 3650 WALTON DRIVE MYRTLE BEACH, WM Supercenter- 550 HIGHWAY 17 N NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, WM Supercenter- 2751 BEAVER RUN BLVD SURFSIDE BEACH

To donate online, click here.