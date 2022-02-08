Saving the Carolinas

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live
Live Newscasts
Live Streams
Live National
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Unsafe at Home
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
National
BestReviews
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Missing Conway man last seen in January found dead
Top Stories
HCS requests at-home COVID-19 testing kits, updates quarantine guidelines
Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 485K vehicles over fire risk
DHEC offering free HIV, STD testing Feb. 8
Trump says Joe Rogan should ‘stop apologizing’ amid controversy over podcast
Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Woman sues Myrtle Beach hotel after alleged rape
Video
Top Stories
2nd man arrested for September murder in Lamar
Video
Top Stories
Suspect killed after dragging NC deputy through field, sheriff says
Man wanted after kicking down door, shooting 1 in Scotland County
Video
Hartsville man charged with murder after Darlington County bar shooting
Video
3 arrested for arson after Marlboro County fire
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
CCU Bowl Game
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Top Stories
Bailey to return to manage the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 2022
Top Stories
NFL player Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas, due in court Monday afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Former Grand Strand basketball standout, current Gamecock Mike Green has jersey retired
Video
Carolina Hurricanes will host outdoor game in 2023
Washington Commanders can block release of probe details, document says
Boston, Cooke help (1) South Carolina defeat Alabama, 83-51
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy
Talkin’ Trash 2021
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Souper Bowl of Caring
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saving the Carolinas
Sea level rise impacting Myrtle Beach area coastline
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
Over 20 vehicles involved in crash on Hwy 421 in Watauga County
Video
Discovery of drugs, guns, cash leads to arrest of son, mother in North Carolina
6-year-old among 4 shot at service in Wilmington
Police: South Carolina dentist found dead in apartment was member of ‘potential religious cult’
Death investigation underway after 2 found dead in South Carolina
Video
Woman sues Myrtle Beach hotel after alleged rape
Video
Effingham family loses everything in house fire
Video
North Carolina fire chief dies while responding to emergency call
Video
Sea level rise impacting Myrtle Beach area coastline
Video
Missing Conway man last seen in January found dead
Tweets by WBTWNews13