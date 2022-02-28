HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s no secret that Horry County is experiencing booming development with the number of building permits doubling during the past two years, according to county leaders.

All of that growth is impacting the region’s natural habitat.

“These animals have nowhere to go,” Kimberly Cerimele, executive director of the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, said.

Cerimele said she gets hundreds of calls a day to help hurt wildlife like birds of prey, squirrels, and even opossums.

“A lot are hit by cars, window strike, fishing line, a lot of them are human-caused,” Cerimele said.

Reports rank the Myrtle Beach area as one of the fastest-growing regions of the country, and the demand for development is skyrocketing.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot more owls and hawks,” Cerimele said. “When they start plowing down these fields, the rodents are running into the road. The really unfortunate part of this development because a lot happened during the winter months. These animals set up a home during the winter to keep themselves warm, and their houses were knocked down.” Cerimele said.

Animals are starving because they’re all going to the same place fighting for the same food source, and that leads to more wildlife sightings in neighborhoods, Cerimele said.

“Like the situation in Carolina Forest with the black bears that are walking through people’s backyards,” Cerimele said. “SCDNR wants them to stay there because the other option is euthanizing them.”

Greg Lucas, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources said black bears are only interested in food. Once a food source is removed. they’ll move on.

Development is inevitable but there needs to be a shift in attitude, he said.

“Humans have to learn to live with wildlife,” Lucas said. “Wildlife can learn to live with humans, and you can see that in a lot of areas.”

In 2019, the DNR reported 324 black bear complaints, 74 of which were in coastal regions that include Horry County.

The Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve off International Drive is home to the largest black bear population in the state. While the 10,000 acres they live on is protected, it’s in the heart of Carolina Forest, which happens to be one of the fastest-growing parts of the county.

“Even though we are developing a lot of areas, typically we are not creating more forest and more wildlife habitat,” Lucas said. “Those are, those are disappearing.”

Lewis Ocean Bay is also home to bald eagles and the red-cockaded woodpecker, or RCW. Both species are federally protected.

The RCW could also be impacted by development because they live in longleaf pines, which require prescribed burns to thrive. Increased development hinders that method of clearing vegetation.

“To have human civilization, we have to have development, but there are certain ways that you can plan about leaving a smaller footprint,” Lucas said.

That’s what Cerimele is hoping county leaders will do while she fights to protect and heal the animals that are feeling the effects of the growth boom.

“It’s probably the most rewarding and saddest job I’ve ever done because sometimes the best thing you can do is to put them down,” Cerimele said. “But it’s also an amazing opportunity to see some injured animals come in and make a full recovery and see them go back out into the wild again.”