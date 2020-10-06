South Carolina Debate

South Carolina Senate Debate

Nexstar Broadcasting hosts an exclusive live debate for the United States Senate seat from South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9

The debate will be between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from South Carolina – incumbent Sen. Lindsay Graham (R) and challenger Jaime Harrison (D).

The debate will live stream here on this page at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.  

How you can participate

Candidates will respond to questions from local voters. Viewers can submit questions for the debate at SCResponds@wspa.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #SCsenatedebate

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

StationNetworkMarketStation WebsiteSocial
WSPA-TVCBSSpartanburg, SCwspa.com@WSPA7
WCBD-TVNBCCharleston, SCcounton2.com@WCBD
WBTW-TVCBSMyrtle Beach, SCwbtw.com@WBTWNews13
WSAV-TVNBCHilton Head, SCwsav.com@WSAV
WJBF-TVAiken, SCwjbf.com@WJBF
WMYTYork, SCwjzy.com@FOX46News

