South Carolina Senate Debate

Nexstar Broadcasting hosts an exclusive live debate for the United States Senate seat from South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9

The debate will be between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from South Carolina – incumbent Sen. Lindsay Graham (R) and challenger Jaime Harrison (D).

The debate will live stream here on this page at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

How you can participate

Candidates will respond to questions from local voters. Viewers can submit questions for the debate at SCResponds@wspa.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #SCsenatedebate.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: