(1) Clemson holds on, they leave Chapel Hill with a 21-20 victory

Clemson improves to 5-0 after surviving a scare in Chapel Hill. The Tigers are off next Saturday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 1/1 Clemson stopped North Carolina on a two-point conversion attempt with less than two minutes remaining to defeat the Tar Heels 21-20 at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win extended Clemson’s (5-0, 3-0 ACC) national-best 20-game winning streak. The game marked the first time in nine years that the Tigers traveled to Chapel Hill, N.C. and was the first time Clemson beat the Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1 ACC) at home since 2002.

Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers their first lead of the game. Lawrence finished 18-30 passing for 206 yards and a career best 45 rushing yards. Higgins hauled in six receptions for 129 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The teams headed into the locker room tied up at 14-14. Travis Etienne rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Trevor Lawrence found the endzone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season to tie the game at 14 with less than a minute to go before the half.

The Tiger defense stood tall, tackling UNC quarterback Sam Howell before he could get into the endzone for the go ahead two-point conversion with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. The defense recorded nine tackles for loss, and three sacks on the afternoon.

Clemson will take next week off before returning to Memorial Stadium to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 12.

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics