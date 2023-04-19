CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina offense hit four home runs and scored five runs in the eighth inning to pull away with a 12-4 non-conference midweek win over the College of Charleston on Wednesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The win pushed No. 8/10 Coastal to 24-11 overall and put the Chants at 19-0 on the season when scoring 10 runs or more for the contest.

The loss dropped the College of Charleston to 22-14 on the season.

The Coastal offense again was clutch with runners on base, as the Chants hit .444 (8-for-18) with runners on base and .400 (4-for-10) with runners in scoring position. In contrast, the Charleston offense hit just .133 (2-for-15) with runners on base and just .091 (1-for-11) with runners in scoring position for the game.

Senior outfielder Graham Brown (2-for-3, HR, BB, HBP, 4 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 SB) matched his career high with four RBIs and again hit a home run, his 11th of the season. Not to be outdone, sophomore designated hitter Derek Bender (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, run) hit a three-run home run to give him a team-leading 12 home runs on the season.

Also homering for the Chants on Wednesday night was both Chad Born (2-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 runs) and Caden Bodine (2-for-2, HR, 3 BB, 2 RBIs, runs), while Ty Dooley (2-for-4, HBP, 2 RBIs, run, SB) drove in two RBIs.

Picking up the win on the mound for the Chants was reliever and Conway High School graduate Will Smith (3-1), as the righty entered the game in the fourth inning and gave up just one unearned run on two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings out of the bullpen.

Fellow relievers Darin Horn (3.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 4 K) and Bryce Shaffer (1.0 IP, 2 K) followed with a combined 4.0-scoreless innings in the win.

Nationally-ranked No. 8/10 Coastal (24-11, 11-4 Sun Belt) will host nationally-ranked No. 23/24 Southern Miss (22-13, 10-5 Sun Belt) for a top-25 three-game Sun Belt Conference weekend series this weekend, April 21-23, in Springs Brooks Stadium.