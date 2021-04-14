10 student-athletes sign to play sports in college at Carolina Forest HS

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- The Charlie Rymer Golf Show, which is set in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Golf Capital of the World, will debut Monday, April 19 at 8:30 PM, ET as part of CBS Sports Network’s new Monday night block of golf programming.

The show features Rymer, a former PGA Tour player and long-time media personality, as he interacts with celebrities and locals, on and off the course, with his typical charm and charisma. The half-hour show will run for 16 episodes, with the first eight airing this spring and the second eight running in the fall.

[Click here for a trailer of the show]