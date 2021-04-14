10 student-athletes sign to play sports in college at Carolina Forest HS

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It was a busy afternoon in the Carolina Forest HS auditorium as 10 student-athletes put the pen to paper and signed to play collegiate sports. That included 8 football players from Marc Morris’s Region 6-5A runner up squad, a track and field athlete, and a girls basketball player. Below are their names and where they’ll be attending.
DJ Admill – Football – Ferrum College
Isaiah Coakley – Football – Missouri Valley College
Lucas Giovansanti – Football – NC Wesleyan College
Caleb Godfree – Football – Coastal Carolina
Josh Harris – Football – Wofford College
Patrick Mauro – Football – Presentation College
Connor Meehan – Football – Rhodes College
Tyler Nevon – Football – Ferrum College
Jake Gamble – Track & Field – University of Lynchburg (VA)
Reilly Ward – Girls Basketball – Bryn Athyn