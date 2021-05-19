11 sign to play collegiate sports at Myrtle Beach High School

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Myrtle Beach senior Austin Gordon signed this morning to play baseball at Clemson University.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 11 student-athletes from Myrtle Beach High School signed letters of intent this morning to play and learn at the next level. Below are their names, sports, and where they will attend. Congratulations to all of them!

Ayden Hickman – Basketball – Limestone College
Amirah Nelson – Basketball – Louisburg College
Sham Walker – Wrestling – Missouri Valley State
Kelly Campman – Golf – Coker University
Sophie Sedeska – Cross Country – Erskine College
Austin Gordon – Baseball – Clemson University
Sullivan Hardin – Football – East Carolina University
Keltron Bassett – Football – North Greenville University
Tyrone Miles – Football – North Greenville University
Kaden Arnold – Football – Furman University
Jaheim Greene – Track and Field – Coker University

Sullivan Hardin will kick and punt for the East Carolina football team this fall.
Ayden Hickman will play basketball at D-2 Limestone next winter.
Sophie Sedeska will run cross country at Erskine College.
Kaden Arnold will play football at Furman this fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories