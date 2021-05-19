11 sign to play collegiate sports at Myrtle Beach High School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Even though the Colonial Pipeline has resumed full operations after a cyberattack earlier this month, 46.8% of gas stations in the Myrtle Beach/Florence region continued to experience outages on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan.

Across South Carolina, the Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson was at 39.9%, Charleston was 24.1%, Augusta/Aiken was 26.7 and Columbia was 43.3 percent, De Haan said on Twitter.