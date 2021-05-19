13 Chanticleers earn Sun Belt track and field conference honors, Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson earns 3 alone

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina sprinter Melissa Jefferson and long jumper David Ejumeta were tabbed with 2021 Sun Belt Track and Field season-ending individual awards on Wednesday, announced by the conference.



The 13 all-conference honorees are the most the Chants’ track and field team garnered since they earned 15 during the 2017 season.



Jefferson led the conference overall with three individual awards, including being the first CCU female athlete to win the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Outdoor Most Outstanding Track Performer, Most Outstanding Freshman, and Newcomer of the Year. For the men, Ejumeta earned the distinction as the first Coastal athlete to win the Men’s Outdoor Most Outstanding Field Performer.



WOMEN



Jefferson had a sensational 2021 Sun Belt Track and Field Championships where she was the highest-scoring individual with 22.5 points, won three gold medals, broke three school records, and a SBC meet record.



Along with freshmen Kayla Sweeney , Keniah Wallace , and Jermaisha Arnold , Jefferson helped break the school record in the 4×100 meters with a time of 44.75. Individually, the Georgetown, S.C., native pulled off the double-sprint win in the 100 meters and 200 meters, where she took down both school records. In the 100 meters, the freshman set the school record with a time of 11.22 (1.0), and then she capped off her memorable weekend in the 200 meters as she ran 22.96, the fastest in CCU history, the fastest in the Sun Belt this season, and the currently the 17th-fastest time in NCAA. Both times rank her in the top 50 in the world under the age of 20.



The freshmen Arnold was the top medalist at last week’s conference championships, where she won four medals including, two gold in relay races, a bronze in the 200 meters, and a gold in the 400 meters. The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native earned the gold medal in the 400 meters by setting a meet record at 52.69, which ranks as top 15 in the world under the age of 20.



Freshman Shani’a Bellamy also cemented her all-conference status with a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles as she ran a personal-best time of 58.58, which ranks as top 10 in the world under the age of 20.



In the 4×400, Arnold, Amaryah White , Tariney Pepper , and Lauren Gordon earned first-place all-conference as they ran a season-best time of 3:38.70.



MEN



Ejumeta jumped 7.97 meters in the long jump last weekend in Mobile, Ala., where his mark tied the Sun Belt championship meet record, broke the school record, and ranks him 50th in the world. The Berin City, Nigeria, native goes into next weekend’s NCAA East Preliminaries as the 12th-ranked in the nation and is top 50 in the world.



Along with Ejumeta, the trio of Jeremiah Talbert , DeVonte Harris , Ty Floyd earned third-team all-conference as they teamed up to run a third-place time 40.55 in the 4×100 last weekend in Mobile, Ala.

The Coastal track and field team will return to action as they head back to the University of North Florida and Hodges Stadium on May 27-29, for the second time this season for the NCAA East Preliminaries.

For complete coverage of CCU Cross Country and Track and Field, follow the Chanticleers on social media at @CoastalTFXC(Twitter), @GoCCUsports (Instagram), and facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics.

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Individual Awards

Most Outstanding Track Performer – Melissa Jefferson , Coastal Carolina

Most Outstanding Field Performer – Autavia Fluker, South Alabama

Most Outstanding Freshman – Melissa Jefferson , Coastal Carolina

Newcomer of the Year – Melissa Jefferson , Coastal Carolina



Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Individual Awards

Most Outstanding Track Performer – Bennett Pascoe, Arkansas State

Most Outstanding Field Performer – David Ejumeta , Coastal Carolina

Most Outstanding Freshman – Lexington Hilton Arkansas State

Newcomer of the Year – Kwanele Mthembu, Texas State



Women’s Coach of the Year – Jim Patchell, Arkansas State

Men’s Coach of the Year – Jim Patchell, Arkansas State

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics