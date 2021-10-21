(14) CCU football falls to App State on last second field goal, 30-27

BOONE, N.C. – As the clock clicked down to 0:00, Appalachian State’s Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal to upset the No. 14/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 30-27 in front of over 31,000 people inside Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. on Wednesday night.

The loss was the Chanticleers’ first loss of the season (6-1, 2-1 SBC) and snapped their Sun Belt Conference regular-season winning streak at 11 consecutive games. The loss also ended Coastal’s road winning streak at seven straight games and put the Chants at 0-6 all-time versus Appalachian State (5-2, 2-1 SBC) at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Senior placekicker Massimo Biscardi was 2-for-2 on field goals, both coming in the second quarter, and became CCU’s all-time career leader in field goals made with 43 for his career, surpassing Justin Durham’s previous record of 42 made field goals.

Coastal’s offense struggled to run the ball, as the Chants rushed for just 55 yards on 29 carries, but did find the end zone twice on the ground. The Chants were outgained 575-346 by the Mountaineers, as Coastal gave up a season-high 228 rushing yards and 347 passing yards on the night.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall was 15-for-23 for 291 yards and one touchdown, as he connected with seven different receivers led by senior wideout Jaivon Heiligh and his six catches for 103 yards and super senior wide receiver Kameron Brown and his three catches for a CCU career-high 98 yards and a score.

On the ground, Reese White had nine carries for 33 yards, while Shermari Jones carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards and two scores. It marked the second time this season that Jones had rushed for two touchdowns in the same game.

The Mountaineers were led by quarterback Chase Brice who was 18-for-28 for 347 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target on the night was wideout Malik Williams who had a career-high 10 catches for 206 yards and a score, while Cory Sutton finished with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

App State’s three-headed rushing attack finished with 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as Nate Noel led the way with 16 carries for 82 yards, followed by Camerun Peoples’ seven totes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and Daetrich Harrington’s 12 rushes for 46 yards.

Coastal’s defense recovered two fumbles on the night and was led by co-captain Teddy Gallagher and his team-high 11 total tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries. Veteran defenders Alex Spillum and Silas Kelly followed with nine tackles each on the night, while senior cornerback Derick Bush had seven tackles in the secondary.

The Mountaineers’ defensively were led by D’Marco Jackson’s team-high 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss, while three other App State defenders had five tackles in the win.

The Chanticleers got on the scoreboard first on their opening drive, as the offense used a 28-yard pass on a third-and-10 from McCall to Heiligh along the Coastal sideline to cross midfield and into App State territory.

CCU then took advantage of a pass interference call and a 12-yard rush to the left side by Jones to continue to move the ball down the field. Five players later, Jones rumbled his way into the end zone from one-yard out to cap the 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive and put the visitors in teal helmets up 7-0 with 6:46 to go in the first quarter.

Following another defensive stop by the “Black Swarm” defense, this time forcing an App State punt, the “Teal Team 6” offense needed just three plays to go 81 yards, as McCall found a wide-open Brown in the middle of the field who outran everyone down the field for a 74-yard touchdown catch to put the visitors on top 14-0 with 1:11 to go in the opening quarter.

The Mountaineers would go to the air on their next offensive series, as Brice connected with Williams on back-to-back pass plays of 45 and 32 yards to the one-yard line. Two plays later, Peoples scored from one yard out end the scoring drive at six plays, 79 yards, and put the score at 14-7 in favor of the Chants with 14:02 left in the second quarter.

App State then went with some trickery, as the Mountaineers recovered an onside kick at their Coastal 48-yard line to put the offense back on the field.

Two plays later, Brice found an open Williams down the middle of the field over the top of the CCU defense for a 47-yard score to tie the game up at 14-14 with 13:20 to go before the halftime break.

Coastal’s offense would look to retake the lead on its next offensive possession and drove down to the App State 43-yard line before the drive was halted and ultimately driven back to the CCU 35-yard line on two Coastal penalties to force the Chants to punt for the first time of the night.

Looking to take their first lead of the game, the Mountaineers took over on their own 18-yard line. However, the Coastal defense forced a turnover on downs, as the men in white and teal took down Noel for a one-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 at the CCU 47-yard line to end the drive and take over on offense with 5:22 left in the opening half.

The Chants picked up a 26-yard run from White and an 11-yard reception by Heiligh to move to the App State 30-yard line before the Mountaineers’ defense stopped Coastal on three-straight runs to force a fourth down.

CCU’s Biscardi calmly stepped up and lined a 50-yard field goal through the uprights, his longest of the season, to put the visitors back in front by three at 17-14 with 2:23 left on the game clock.

The Coastal defense would come up big on the next drive, as the “Black Swarm” defense picked up a turnover on what looked to be a first down for the Mountaineers when Gallagher blasted Sutton to knock the ball out where it was picked up Manny Stokes Jr.

CCU took advantage of the fumble and 15-yard fumble return by Stokes Jr., as Biscardi made good on a 46-yarder as the clock expired to send the visitors into the halftime break up 20-14.

Appalachian State would strike first in the second half, as the home team would force a CCU punt on the opening drive of the third quarter and then go to the air once more, using a 40-yard pass from Brice to Sutton to start the drive.

The Mountaineers would then take advantage of a pass interference call on the Coastal defense on a fourth-and-5 to pick up the first down. On the very next play, Brice found Sutton in the end zone for a touchdown to put the Mountaineers on top 21-20 with 9:39 to go in the third quarter.

Trailing in the second half of play for the first time all season, McCall led the Chants down the field, completing 4-of-5 pass attempts highlighted by an 11-yard pass to the left side to Braydon Bennett, a 23-yard pass and catch with Heiligh along the left sideline, and a 14-yard completion to White to help set up a one-yard plunge up the middle by Jones for his second touchdown of the game.

Coastal’s nine-play, 83-yard scoring drive took 4:58 off the game clock and put the visitors back on top at 27-21 with 4:36 to go before the fourth quarter.

The back-and-forth scoring continued with the Mountaineers finding pay dirt, as Peoples broke through a hole on the right side on a first-and-10 to streak down the field for 43-yards on the sixth play of the drive to tie the game up at 27-27 with 1:43 left to play in the third quarter.

However, a failed extra-point attempt on a mishandled snap by the holder kept the game tied at 27-27 as we went to the fourth quarter.

Following a 41-yard punt from CCU’s Charles Ouverson, his third punt of the night, the Coastal defense stepped up to make a stop on the next App State offensive possession, holding the Mountaineers to just one first down on the series and forcing a punt.

The Chants would be forced to go three-and-out for the first time of the game on their next offensive series, the Mountaineers looked ready to take the lead on a first-and-goal only to have a pass broken up by Enock Makonzo.

On the very next play, a fumble by Harrington was pounced on by super senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to give the ball back to the offense at the Coastal seven-yard line with 6:52 to go in the game.

The visitors would move the ball out to the 24-yard line, however, a loss of two yards and false start put the Chants in a third-and-12 and was ultimately forced to punt for the third consecutive series.

With time winding down in the contest, the Mountaineers took over on their own 38-yard line with 3:53 to go in regulation.

The Mountaineers used a pair of passes to Williams, an eight-yard from Noel, and a five-yard scramble by Brice to get a first down and get down to the 16-yard line.

App State would then run down the clock and set Staton up for the game-winning field goal.

The Chanticleers (6-1, 2-1 SBC) will return to action next Thursday night, Oct. 28, as CCU will play host to the Troy Trojans (4-3, 2-1 SBC) for a “Black Out”. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Notes