14 CCU football players named to PFF preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team

CONWAY, S.C. – The preseason all-conference recognition continues to roll in for the Coastal Carolina football team, as the defending 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions had a total of 14 student-athletes named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason College Football All-Sun Belt team.
The teams were selected with the help of PFF grades and advanced statistics.
The group of Chanticleers was headlined by first-team selections Grayson McCall at quarterback, Reese White at running back, Jaivon Heiligh at wide receiver, and PFF Preseason College football third-team All-American Isaiah Likely at tight end on offense, while Jeffrey Gunter at defensive end and D’Jordan Strong at cornerback both earned first-team honors on defense.
Sophomore offensive lineman Willie Lampkin picked up second-team honors, while four Chants in senior placekicker Massimo Biscardi, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, spur linebacker Enock Makonzo, and safety Alex Spillum all garnered third-team accolades.
Picking up honorable mention honors were offensive linemen Trey Carter and Sam Thompson, as well as veteran punter Charles Ouverson.
The PFF Preseason College Football All-Sun Belt team marks the third team this season that the Chanticleers have had double-digit honorees joining the Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports.
Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics