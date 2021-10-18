(14) CCU football prepares for a big test at App State on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A migrant advocate in Southern Mexico says a Haitian caravan will depart for the U.S. border from Tapachula on October 23 – with or without clearance from Mexico.

“We are leaving in 20 days,” activist Irineo Mujica said Tuesday on social media. “We prefer to march with (travel) papers. […] And this time, with papers or without papers, we are ready for war. If the National Guard comes and they are cowardly enough to beat women and children, let them prepare because God’s hand is with us.”