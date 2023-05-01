MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – One of the biggest signing days in the area all year took place at Carolina Forest HS on Monday afternoon as 15 student-athletes signed to play collegiate sports. Some of the notable ones included Nathan Schuessler who will play football at CCU, along with Tyler Jones who is the school’s first ever boys volleyball player to sign to play in college.

NateSchuesslerFootballCoastal Carolina University
RenardoParkesFootballNC Wesleyan
RJWilliamsFootballNC Wesleyan
BrysonJohnsonFootballRudolph Macon (VA)
EmmaKenningtonSoftballSpartanburg Methodist
MichaelGerberBoys LacrosseCoker
CarsonBlountBoys LacrosseNewberry
AnthonyClintonBoys LacrosseWheeling
MikaelLeggetBoys LacrosseBelmont Abbey
TylerJonesBoys VolleyballSt Andrews University
JordynAutryGirls VolleyballErskine College
BrysonButlerBaseballLenoir Community College
Maris KatePayseurGirls BasketballTravecca University
JakeWightBoys BasketballDenmark Tech
HendricksWillWrestlingLander University