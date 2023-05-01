MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – One of the biggest signing days in the area all year took place at Carolina Forest HS on Monday afternoon as 15 student-athletes signed to play collegiate sports. Some of the notable ones included Nathan Schuessler who will play football at CCU, along with Tyler Jones who is the school’s first ever boys volleyball player to sign to play in college.

Nate Schuessler Football Coastal Carolina University Renardo Parkes Football NC Wesleyan RJ Williams Football NC Wesleyan Bryson Johnson Football Rudolph Macon (VA) Emma Kennington Softball Spartanburg Methodist Michael Gerber Boys Lacrosse Coker Carson Blount Boys Lacrosse Newberry Anthony Clinton Boys Lacrosse Wheeling Mikael Legget Boys Lacrosse Belmont Abbey Tyler Jones Boys Volleyball St Andrews University Jordyn Autry Girls Volleyball Erskine College Bryson Butler Baseball Lenoir Community College Maris Kate Payseur Girls Basketball Travecca University Jake Wight Boys Basketball Denmark Tech Hendricks Will Wrestling Lander University