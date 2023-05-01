MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – One of the biggest signing days in the area all year took place at Carolina Forest HS on Monday afternoon as 15 student-athletes signed to play collegiate sports. Some of the notable ones included Nathan Schuessler who will play football at CCU, along with Tyler Jones who is the school’s first ever boys volleyball player to sign to play in college.
|Nate
|Schuessler
|Football
|Coastal Carolina University
|Renardo
|Parkes
|Football
|NC Wesleyan
|RJ
|Williams
|Football
|NC Wesleyan
|Bryson
|Johnson
|Football
|Rudolph Macon (VA)
|Emma
|Kennington
|Softball
|Spartanburg Methodist
|Michael
|Gerber
|Boys Lacrosse
|Coker
|Carson
|Blount
|Boys Lacrosse
|Newberry
|Anthony
|Clinton
|Boys Lacrosse
|Wheeling
|Mikael
|Legget
|Boys Lacrosse
|Belmont Abbey
|Tyler
|Jones
|Boys Volleyball
|St Andrews University
|Jordyn
|Autry
|Girls Volleyball
|Erskine College
|Bryson
|Butler
|Baseball
|Lenoir Community College
|Maris Kate
|Payseur
|Girls Basketball
|Travecca University
|Jake
|Wight
|Boys Basketball
|Denmark Tech
|Hendricks
|Will
|Wrestling
|Lander University