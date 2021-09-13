(16) CCU football and UMass set for 1pm kick on September 25

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina home football game versus UMass on Saturday, Sept. 25, will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Chanticleers will host a “Throwback Day” and encourage all fans to wear Teal to the game for a “Teal Out”.



This week, the Chanticleers moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and climbed to No. 18 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They were ranked No. 17 and No. 19, respectively, in last week’s polls.



With their top-25 ranking in both polls again this week, the Chants have now been ranked 14-straight weeks dating back to last season when CCU broke into the top 25 on Oct. 18, 2020.



Single-game tickets for both home games versus UMass (Sept. 25 – 1 p.m. ET) and ULM (Oct. 2 – TBA) are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for both contests by calling the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or go online to www.GoCCUsports.com.

