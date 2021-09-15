(16) CCU football prepares for first road game at Buffalo

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 16/18 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0) will hit the road for the first time this season this week, as the Chanticleers will face off with the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Saturday, Sept. 18, at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

The game will be nationally televised live on ESPN2. The game will also be carried live on the radio at WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and on the WRNN 99.5 FM Myrtle Beach TuneIn App.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• The Chanticleers were ranked in both top 25 national preseason polls to start the season for the first time in program history.

• The Chants were ranked in the Week 2 polls this week, which marks 14-straight polls (weeks) that the men in teal have been ranked since breaking into the polls in October 2020.

Coastal in the Rankings in 2021

Date AP Coaches

Preseason 22 24

Sept. 7 17 19

Sept. 12 16 18

• Coastal was ranked in the top-25 in both polls for 11-straight weeks last season.

• CCU was ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

SERIES VERSUS BUFFALO

• Coastal Carolina and Buffalo will be facing off on the gridiron for the very first time on Saturday, Sept. 18, at UB Stadium.

• The Bulls are the only first-time opponent on the schedule for the Chanticleers this season.

SCOUTING THE BULLS

• Buffalo (1-1) was picked to finish fourth in the East Division in the 2021 Mid-American Conference Football Media Preseason Poll after winning the East Division last year and going 5-1 overall in the abbreviated season.

• Under first-year head coach Maurice Linguist, the Bulls are off to a 1-1 start to the season after a 69-7 home win over Wagner in the season opener (Sept. 2) and a 28-3 loss at Nebraska (Sept. 11) last week.

• The Bulls are averaging 36.0 points per game this season while holding their opponents to just 17.5 points per contest.

• The offense, which is averaging 464.0 yards of total offense per game, is led by a running attack that has scored seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

• Kevin Marks, Jr. leads the running back group with 157 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns, as four different Bulls have double-digit carries on the season.

• Quarterback Kyle Vantrease has completed over 60 percent (42-of-69) of his passes and thrown for 455 yards and one touchdown on the season.

• His favorite target on the year has been Quian Williams who has hauled in a team-high 13 receptions and 189 yards, while Jovany Ruiz has hauled in seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

• Defensively, Buffalo has had two different games this season. The Bulls held Wagner to just 97 total yards of offense in the season opener but allowed 516 yards to Nebraska last time out.

• As a team, the Bulls have recorded 5.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles-for-loss, led by Taylor Riggins’ team-high 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles-for-loss on the year.

• A total of three Bulls led the way defensively with double-digit tackles in James Patterson with a team-high 17 stops and Riggins and E.J. Brown with 10 total tackles apiece.

ODD COINCIDENCE

• In what is an odd coincidence, Coastal played Buffalo’s previous coach last week in Lance Leipold, now the Kansas head coach.

• Leipold left Buffalo and took over the Kansas program in April 2021. At Buffalo, Leipold went 37-33 overall over six seasons (2015-20) and led them to a bowl game in each of the last three years (2018, 2019, and 2020).

• Over the last three years, the Bulls went a combined 24-10 under Leipold.

MIRROR STARTS TO 2021 SEASON

• The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Buffalo Bulls have had mirror starts to the 2021 season in terms of competition.

• The Chanticleers opened up their season with in-state FCS foe The Citadel (Sept. 2) before hosting a Power 5 opponent in Kansas (Sept. 10) of the Big 12 Conference.

• The Bulls opened up their season with in-state FCS foe Wagner (Sept. 2) before hitting the road to take on a Power 5 opponent in Nebraska (Sept. 11) of the Big 10 Conference.

NEW YORK NIGHTMARES

• Coastal Carolina is 0-6 all-time versus teams from the state of New York, including having gone 0-2 all-time in games played in the state.

• The Chanticleers are 0-5 all-time versus Stony Brook, playing as Big South Conference foes from 2008-12, and 0-1 against Colgate.

Versus Teams from New York

09/07/08 Colgate L, 19-23

10/25/08 Stony Brook L, 24-28

10/24/09 at Stony Brook L, 10-16

10/23/10 Stony Brook L, 28-38

10/29/11 at Stony Brook L, 0-42

10/13/12 #11 Stony Brook L, 21-27

• In fact, the last time that the Chanticleers were shut out in a game was in a 42-0 loss at Stony Brook in 2011.

MAC ATTACK

• The Chants are 0-3 all-time versus teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), having played on the road in two of those three contests.

All-Time Versus the MAC

09/03/09 at Kent State L, 0-18

09/22/12 at Toledo L, 28-38

08/31/19 Eastern Michigan L, 23-30

ROAD STREAK

• Coastal will head to Buffalo (Sept. 10) this Saturday on a five-game winning streak in true road games.

Winning Streak in True Road Contests

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

12/12/20 at Troy W, 42-38

NON-SATURDAY GAMES

• Coastal Carolina will play its first Saturday contest of the 2021 season this week, Sept. 18, at Buffalo.

• Coastal entered the 2021 season with a total of six scheduled non-Saturday games.

09/02/21 The Citadel Thursday

09/10/21 Kansas Friday

10/07/21 at Arkansas State Thursday

10/20/21 at Appalachian State Wednesday

10/28/21 Troy Thursday

11/26/21 at South Alabama Friday

SUN BELT POTW X2

• Coastal had not one, but two players pick up Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors on Sept. 13.

Reese White Offensive Player of the Week

Josaiah Stewart Defensive Player of the Week

EFFICIENT EXECUTION

• The Coastal offense has been extremely efficient thus far this season, which includes only one turnover over 117 total snaps.

• In the win over The Citadel (Sept. 2) in the season opener, the Chanticleers scored on each of their first seven offensive possessions and eight of their 10 offensive series for the game.

• Versus Kansas (Sept. 10) last week, the offense scored on six of their 10 possessions and was a perfect 5-for-5 in the red zone.

Efficient Offense

Game 3rd-Down 4th-Down Red Zone

The Citadel 4-of-6 1-of-1 5-of-5

Kansas 7-of-9 0-of-0 5-of-5

NO-FLY ZONE

• This season, the Chanticleers have not allowed a single passing touchdown over the first two games of the year.

• CCU is first in the Sun Belt and ninth nationally in passing yards allowed this season at 126.0 yards per game.

• CCU’s defense was third in the Sun Belt and 32nd nationally in passing yards allowed per game (204.2) and was second in the Sun Belt with 16 interceptions, 14 of which came from the secondary last year.

• The Chants’ defense surrendered just 11 passing touchdowns in 2020 which was the second-fewest in the Sun Belt.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics