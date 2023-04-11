BUIES CREEK, N.C. – In a matchup of two of the top offensive teams in the nation, the pitching stood out on Tuesday night as the No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defeated the No. 14 Campbell Fighting Camels 5-3 in non-conference midweek action in Buies Creek, N.C.

With the win, the Chants improved to 21-10 overall on the year, while the loss dropped Campbell to 25-7 on the season.

Two of the top-10 nationally ranked offenses were held to a combined eight runs on nine hits. All five of Coastal’s base hits were extra-base hits, four doubles and one home run, while all four of Campbell’s base knocks were singles.

The Chants scored their five runs on a solo home run, a Campbell throwing error, two sacrifice flies, and a wild pitch. The Camels scored their first run on a hit batter with the bases loaded and the next two runs on wild pitches.

Coastal’s offensive output came from five different players, as sophomore Orlando Pena (1-for-2, 2B, SF, BB, RBI, run) drove in a run and scored a run, while redshirt sophomore Chad Born (1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 runs) hit a home run and scored two runs.

Fellow Chants Nick Lucky (1-for-3, 2B, SB, BB, RBI), Zack Beach (1-for-4, 2B, run), and Ty Dooley (1-for-4, 2B) each had a double at the plate in the win.

Making his first career start, Liam Doyle (1-0) picked up the win on the designated staff day as the true freshman gave up just one hit and fanned a career-high seven hitters over 3.2 innings of work.

Picking up his sixth save of the season was Teddy Sharkey (6), as the junior slammed the door on the Camels with five strikeouts over 2.1-scoreless innings down the stretch.

Coastal (21-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) will remain on the road to take on Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference play on April 14-16 in Norfolk, Va.