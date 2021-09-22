(17) CCU football prepares to face UMass on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 17 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) will host the Massachusetts Minutemen (0-3) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and will also be carried live on the radio at WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and on the WRNN 99.5 FM Myrtle Beach TuneIn App.

Fans are encouraged to show up early, be loud, and wear Teal for a “Teal Out” on Saturday afternoon.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• The Chanticleers were ranked in both top 25 national preseason polls to start the season for the first time in program history.

• The Chants were ranked in both national top 25 polls again this week, which marks 15-straight polls (weeks) that the men in teal have been ranked since breaking into the polls in October 2020.

Coastal in the Rankings in 2021

Date AP Coaches CFP

Preseason 22 24 N/A

Sept. 7 17 19 N/A

Sept. 12 16 18 N/A

Sept. 19 17 17 N/A

• Coastal was ranked in the top-25 in both polls for 11-straight weeks last season.

HOME. SWEET. HOME.

• Coastal Carolina’s winning percentage of .725 (79-30) at home in Brooks Stadium ranks 29th among all FBS schools in regards to winning percentages at their current home stadium. *

*courtesy of Jason Corriher, Marshall

• The Chanticleers have won nine straight home games, which dates back to the 2019 season.

• Coastal’s last loss at home on the “Surf Turf” was to Louisiana (48-7) on ESPN2 on Nov. 7, 2019.

• CCU’s record for most consecutive home wins is 13 straight victories from 2012-14.

SERIES VERSUS UMASS

• The Chanticleers are 3-0 all-time versus the UMass Minutemen, having played three straight seasons from 2017-19.

All-Time Series Results

09/02/17 at Coastal Carolina W, 38-28

10/20/18 at UMass W, 24-13

09/21/19 at UMass W, 62-28

SCOUTING THE MINUTEMEN

• The UMass Minutemen are 0-3 this season with losses at Pittsburgh (Sept. 4), versus Boston College (Sept. 11), and against Eastern Michigan (Sept. 18).

• The Minutemen, which played just four games last season due to COVID-19, are just 1-18 under third-year head coach Walt Bell and enter Saturday’s contest on a 14-game losing streak with their last win coming versus Akron, 37-29, on Sept. 28, 2019.

• UMass has allowed 42 points or more in every contest this season and on average has allowed 46.0 points per contest.

• The UMass defense is allowing 525.0 total yards of offense to its opponents this season, including 306.3 yards through the air and 218.7 yards on the ground.

• While they have only allowed four passing touchdowns this season, the Minutemen have surrendered 12 rushing scores.

• Leading the defense is freshman linebacker Gerrell Johnson with a team-high 18 tackles and a forced fumble, while redshirt freshman defensive lineman Devin Baldwin has seven total tackles and a team-leading 3.0 tackles-for-loss.

• On offense, UMass is averaging 21.0 points and 354.3 yards of offense per game thus far this season.

• The Minutemen’s offense is pass-heavy, as UMass is averaging 231.3 passing yards per game this season compared to just 123.0 rushing yards per contest.

• UMass has used two quarterbacks this season in freshman Brady Olson, who is 36-for-67 for 502 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, as well as graduate transfer Tyler Lytle who is 14-for-31 for 167 yards.

• Redshirt junior Ellis Merriweather leads the rushing attack with 201 yards on 37 carries, while four other Minutemen have recorded one rushing touchdown each on the season.

HISTORICAL WIN

• Coastal’s first win over UMass back in the 2017 season opener at Brooks Stadium was the Chants’ first victory as members of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.

• The win was also CCU’s first over an FBS program, going 0-7 in such games prior to the victory.

CHADWELL’S FIRST GAME AT FBS LEVEL

• Then-interim head coach Jamey Chadwell coached his first game as a member of the Coastal Carolina staff against UMass (Sept. 2) in the 2017 season opener.

• His first game as the acting head coach would also be his first victory at the FBS level and against an FBS foe as the Chants defeated UMass 38-28.

HOME WINNING STREAK

• Coastal will head into Saturday’s home contest versus the UMass (Sept. 25) on a nine-game home winning streak.

Winning Streak at Home

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

11/07/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23

12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

09/02/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

09/10/21 Kansas W, 49-22

UMASS MAN AT CCU

• Coastal Carolina offensive line coach Bill Durkin will face his alma mater UMass for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

• Durkin, who is in his eighth year at CCU, was a four-year letterman, a two-year team captain, and first-team all-conference selection in both 1992 and 1993 at UMass. He added consensus first-team All-American honors in 1993 and was later named to the Yankee Conference 50th Anniversary All-Star Team.

AVERAGING A FIRST DOWN EACH PLAY

• The CCU offense set a new program single-game record in the win over The Citadel (Sept. 2) in the season-opener, as the Chants’ averaged 10.9 yards per play in the win.

• Coastal totaled 610 total yards of offense on just 56 plays, which included an average of 17.4 yards per pass completion and 8.2 yards per rush.

Highest Average – Yards Gained/Per Play

Rank Opponent Avg. Yards

1. The Citadel (9/2/21) 10.9

2. at VMI (10/14/06) 9.9

3. at Campbell (9/12/18) 9.4

4. The Citadel (11/28/15) 9.3

Charleston Southern (10/25/14) 9.3

• With their average of 7.5 yards per play in both the win over Kansas (Sept. 10) two weeks ago and their win last week on the road at Buffalo (Sept. 18), the CCU offense is averaging 8.6 yards per play this season.

Highest Ave. – Yards Gained/Per Play in NCAA

Rank Team Avg. Yards

1. Western Kentucky 8.87

2. Coastal Carolina 8.57

3. North Carolina 8.22

4. Ohio State 8.12

5. Baylor 8.10

100-YARD CLUB

• The Chanticleers entered the season with just one player that had recorded at least one 100-yard rushing game in their career at CCU, and that was quarterback Bryce Carpenter who rushed for 102 yards at UMass in 2019.

• However, this season the Chants have had a player rush for 100-yards in each of the first three games thus far this season in Reese White and Shermari Jones.

• The 100-yard games for both White and Jones this season are the first in their CCU careers.

100-yard Rushers in 2021

Chant Yards Opponent

Shermari Jones 100 The Citadel

Reese White 102 Kansas

Shermari Jones 145 at Buffalo

NO-FLY ZONE

• CCU is first in the Sun Belt and seventh nationally in passing yards allowed this season at 132.7 yards per game.

• This season, the Chanticleers have not allowed a single passing touchdown over the three games of the season, only one of six teams across all of FBS to do so.

Fewest TD Passes Allowed in 2021

Rk Team Passing TDs Allowed

1. Coastal Carolina 0

Texas A&M 0

Washington 0

Clemson 0

Rutgers 0

Penn State 0

