BUIES CREEK, N.C. – In a battle of two top 20 nationally-ranked teams in No. 17 Coastal Carolina and No. 14 Campbell, the home-standing Fighting Camels scored five runs over the first two innings in a 9-4 non-conference win over the Chanticleers on Monday night in Buies Creek, N.C.

The loss drops Coastal to 3-2 versus top-25 nationally-ranked teams this season and to 20-10 overall on the year. Campbell improved to 25-6 on the season with the win.

Coastal’s offense, which entered the game averaging 10.3 runs and 11.7 hits per game this season, was held to four runs on eight hits in the loss.

The Chants hit just .250 (3-for-12) with runners on base and only .200 (2-for-10) with runners in scoring position while leaving six runners on base.

The Camels’ offense, which averaged 10.4 runs and 11.3 hits per game this season, scored nine runs on 12 hits despite stranding 12 runners on base in the win.

Campbell hit .292 (7-for-24) with runners on base and .300 (6-for-20) with runners in scoring position but hit a stellar .625 (5-for-8) to lead off the inning.

CCU lead-off hitter Payton Eeles (3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, run, SB) led the visitor’s offense with a team-high three base hits, including two doubles, while outfielder Nick Lucky (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs) and first baseman Zack Beach (2-for-4, run) both had two hits each in the loss.

Campbell’s offense was powered by clean-up hitter Tyler Halstead (3-for-4, BB, 2 runs) with a team-high three base hits, while Lawson Harrill (1-for-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 3 RBIs) drove in game-high three RBIs. Three other Camels in Jarrod Belbin (2-for-4, HBP, RBI, run), Bryce Arnold (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 runs), and Dalen Thompson (2-for-2, 2B, RBI, run, SB) all had two base hits and an RBI in the win.

Taking the loss on the mound for the Chants was starter Levi Huesman (1-4). The true freshman hurler gave up five runs on five hits, two walks, one hit batter, and three strikeouts over 1.1 innings pitched.

Out of the bullpen, CCU’s redshirt junior and Conway HS grad Will Smith threw a career-high 3.2 innings and matched his career high with three strikeouts while giving up two runs on three hits and one walk to get the Chants to the sixth inning.

The win went to Campbell’s Ty Cummings (1-1), as the normal reliever for the Camels picked up the start, firing 5.0-scoreless innings and holding the Chanticleers to just four hits and three strikeouts.

Coastal (20-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) and Campbell (25-6, 11-1 Big South) will play again tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET in Jim Perry Stadium.