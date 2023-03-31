ATLANTA – The No. 19 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers pounded the Georgia State Panthers in the three-game Sun Belt Conference series opener on Friday night, as the visitors in Black and Teal scored 16 runs on 19 hits in the 16-7 road win over the Panthers in Atlanta, Ga.

With the 16 runs, the Chants improved to 14-0 when scoring double-digit runs in a game and 15-1 when scoring six runs or more.

CCU once again hit two home runs, pushing its record to 12-2 this season when recording two or more home runs for the game.

Coastal finished the month of March going 12-3 overall.

Freshman catcher Caden Bodine (5-for-6, 2 2B, 3 runs) had a career night with five base hits, a team-high for a Chant this season, while senior Graham Brown (4-for-5, HR, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) had four hits, including blasting his sixth home run of the season.

Fellow senior Zack Beach (2-for-5, GS, BB, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) blasted his second grand slam of the year, super senior Nick Lucky (2-for-4, 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) drove in three RBIs, and sophomore Ty Dooley (2-for-5, BB, 2 RBIs, run) added two more RBIs in the blowout win.

The Chants hit .432 (19-for-44) overall on the night but were even better with two outs, hitting .500 (9-for-18). CCU also hit .348 (8-for-23) with runners on base and an even better .375 (6-for-16) with runners in scoring position.

Earning the win out of the bullpen was junior Bryce Shaffer (3-0). The lefty entered the game in the fifth inning and fired 3.0-complete innings, allowing three runs on three hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Shaffer was followed with back-to-back scoreless innings from Liam Doyle (1.0 IP, 2 K) and Davis Tyndall (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 K).

Coastal starter Matthew Potok gave up four runs on seven hits, one walk, and four strikeouts over the first 4.0 innings.

Coastal (16-7, 5-2 Sun Belt) and Georgia State (14-12, 4-3 Sun Belt) are scheduled to play game two of the three-game Sun Belt Conference series tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.