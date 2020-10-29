(20) CCU football looks to remain unbeaten at Georgia State on Halloween Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – No. 20/21 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina will take its five-game winning streak to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon ET. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

THE THING (1982)

• For the second-straight week and the second time in the program’s young FBS history, the Chanticleers were ranked in the top 25 nationally.

• CCU came in this week at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

• Last week (Oct. 19), Coastal received a top 25 national ranking for the first time in the program’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history (since 2017) at No. 24 (USA Today) and No. 25 (AP).

TRICK ‘R TREAT (2007)

• With Saturday afternoon’s contest versus Georgia State (Oct. 31) set to air on ESPNU, Coastal Carolina will have played all six of its games in 2020 on national television.

09/12/20 at Kansas Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

09/18/20 Campbell ESPN

10/03/20 Arkansas State ESPN2

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana ESPN

10/24/20 Georgia Southern ESPNU

10/31/20 at Georgia State ESPNU

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

• Coastal is off to a 3-0 start in conference play for the first time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

• The Chants are looking to go 4-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday at Georgia State.

• Prior to this season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.

• With a win at Georgia State on Saturday, Coastal will have won more than five games in a single season for the first time as an FBS member (2017).

YEAR CONFERENCE OVERALL

2017 2-6 3-9

2018 2-6 5-7

2019 2-6 5-7

2020 3-0 5-0

THE SIXTH SENSE (1999)

• Coastal’s current five-game winning streak this season is the longest single-season winning streak for the Chants since moving to the FBS level in 2017.

2020

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

• The last time the Chants’ won six games in a row was in 2016, their last season playing a full FCS schedule when they won seven-straight games to end the season.

• If you go back to the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina has won six-straight games and will be going for its seventh-straight win this week at Georgia State.

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

THE HILLS HAVE EYES (2006)

• Georgia State is 2-2 this season and is coming off a 36-34 road win at Troy (Oct. 24) last Saturday.

• The Panthers’ two losses this season have both come by just one score, a 34-31 overtime loss versus then-No. 19 Louisiana (Sept. 19) and a 59-52 shootout loss at Arkansas State (Oct. 15).

• It’s been all offense for the Panthers this season, as Georgia State leads the Sun Belt in scoring offense (42.0 ppg) and red zone offense (94.1 percent), while also ranking third in both rushing offense (237.3 ypg) and total offense (466.5 ypg).

• Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has orchestrated the offense this season, as he is 78-for-132 for 917 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions while also rushing 44 times for 186 yards and a team-high four scores on the ground.

• Behind Brown, the GSU offense has two running backs in Destin Coates (82 att., 378 yards) and Tucker Gregg (29 att., 219 yards) that both have found the end zone three times this year.

• On the outside, Brown’s go-to guy is Sam Pinckney who has a team-high 22 catches for 354 yards and five touchdowns, while fellow wideout Roger Carter has caught 11 passes for 160 yards and three TDs.

• Despite allowing 39.0 points per game, the defense has forced a league-high 10 turnovers including seven interceptions.

• Antavious Lane (29 tackles), Blake Carroll (27 tackles), and Trajan Stephens-McQueen (25 tackles) all have over 25 tackles this season while Lane is tied with Quavian White with two interceptions apiece on the year.

• A total of 18 different Panthers have registered at least a 0.5 tackle-for-loss this year led by Jordan Strachan’s team-high 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 of which were sacks.

SERIES VERSUS THE CAT PEOPLE (1982)

• Coastal Carolina is 1-2 all-time versus the Georgia State Panthers on the gridiron.

• In the series, the home team has lost all three games with Coastal winning at Georgia State in 2018.

10/07/17 at Coastal Carolina L, 21-27

10/27/18 at Georgia State W, 37-34

10/12/19 at Coastal Carolina L, 21-31

IDLE HANDS (1999)

• Saturday’s game features two of the best opportunistic defenses in the country in Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

• Coastal Carolina is tied for first in the Sun Belt and 11th nationally with a +4 turnover margin, tied for first in the league and 10th nationally with seven interceptions, and third in the conference and 22nd nationally with nine total takeaways.

• Georgia State is tied for first in the Sun Belt and 15th nationally with 10 forced turnovers and is tied with Coastal Carolina with seven interceptions.

MICHAEL JACKSON: THRILLER (1983)

• You can expect a lot of points this Saturday, as Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are the top two scoring teams in the Sun Belt this season.

• Georgia State leads the Sun Belt and is 11th nationally in scoring offense at 42.0 points per game.

• Coastal is second in the Sun Belt and 17th in the nation with an average of 38.2 points per game.

THE FRIGHTENERS (1996)

• Both the Chanticleers and Panthers have been in the offensive backfields all season long this year.

• The Chants are second in the Sun Belt and 12th nationally in sacks per game at 3.4 and third in the league and 36th nationally in tackles-for-loss per game at 6.8.

• However, Georgia State leads the Sun Belt in both categories and ranks ninth in all of FBS at 3.5 sacks per game and 23rd nationally with an average of 7.5 tackles-for-loss per contest.

WITCHES BREW

• The Chanticleers’ winning percentage of .7115 (74-30) at home in Brooks Stadium ranks 32nd overall among all FBS schools and their winning percentages at their current home stadium.

Courtesy – CCU Athletic Department