BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Football season is right around the corner and with a month remaining Marlboro County hosted their 2019 Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions media day in Bennettsville.
The new boss at Marlboro County Bobby Collins opened up the day before giving each coach in attendance an opportunity to talk about their teams. Unlike last season there will be 14 teams participating in seven games beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The competition will be as high as ever with nine of the 14 teams coming off of playoff berths and two of them (Lamar and Dillon) coming off of state championship appearances.
Tickets to the games will be seven dollars at the gate with all games taking place at McAlpine Stadium on August 16, 2019.
Game Times:
Marion vs Carvers Bay – 4:00 p.m.
Kingstree vs Hemingway – 5:00 p.m.
Pageland vs Mullins – 6:00 p.m.
Latta vs Chesterfield – 7:00 p.m.
Lake View vs Cheraw – 8:00 p.m.
Darlington vs Dillon – 9:00 p.m.
Lamar vs Marlboro County – 10:00 p.m.