2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational Matchups Announced

The matchups have been set for the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Invite.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The matchups for the second annual Myrtle Beach Invitational have been announced with the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team scheduled to play three nationally televised games on the ESPN platform. Hosted by the American Athletic Conference, the tournament will take place on Nov. 21, 22 and 24 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers will open up the three-day event versus Utah on Thursday night, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET. Coastal and Utah are joined in their bracket with Ohio and Baylor.

The 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational showcases 2019 postseason participants Baylor (Big 12), Mississippi State (SEC), Villanova (BIG EAST) and host Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt).

The three-day bracketed tournament will also feature Middle Tennessee (Conference USA), Ohio (Mid-American), Tulane (American Athletic) and Utah (Pac-12).

UCF from the American Athletic Conference captured the title at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational last year. The HTC Center also hosted the 2017 Puerto Rico Tipoff when the event was moved to the South Carolina coastal resort due to Hurricane Maria.

Owned and operated by ESPN, all 12 games of the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNEWS. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Thursday, November 21

• Game 1 – Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 2 – Mississippi State vs. Tulane, 1:30 or 2 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 3 – Ohio vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Game 4 – Utah vs. Coastal Carolina 7 p.m., ESPNU/ESPNews

Friday, November 22

• Game 5 – Villanova/Middle Tennessee loser vs. Mississippi State/Tulane loser, 12 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 6 – Villanova/Middle Tennessee winner vs. Mississippi State/Tulane winner, 2 or 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 7 – Ohio/Baylor winner vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina winner, 4:30 or 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 8 – Ohio/Baylor loser vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, November 24

• Game 9 – Game 5 and Game 8 winners, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 10 – Game 6 and Game 7 losers, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

• Game 11, Championship – Game 6 and Game 7 winners, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Game 12 – Game 5 and Game 8 losers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews