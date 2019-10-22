2019 North vs South All-Star Game Rosters Released

COLUMBIA (WBTW) — Coaches for the 2019 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl met today in Columbia to select the 88 players who will make up this year’s roster for the all-star high school football game. Coaches reviewed nearly 450 nominations to come up with the final roster—44 players on the South squad and 44 players on the North.

“We’re really excited about the players selected this year, said Keith Richardson, co-coordinator of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. “Not only are they outstanding athletes, they’re also young men of character.”

Chris Miller of Spartanburg High School will lead the North team this year. Ken Cribb of Johnsonville High School will lead the South squad. The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

South Team:

Ramsey Lewis, RB – North Myrtle Beach

D’Vonte Allen, ATH – Marion

Mason Garcia, QB – Carolina Forest

Cameron Harper, LB – South Florence

Chandler Mathews, LB – Latta

Isaiah Brown, WR – Johnsonville

Kenny Byrd, LB – Myrtle Beach

Tyree Funnye, WR – Waccamaw

A.J. Campbell, DB – Green Sea Floyds

Clint Caldwell, DE – Lake City

Shedrick Pointer, LB – Myrtle Beach

Devon Mincey, OL – Hannah-Pamplico

Jakobe Quillen, WR – Wilson

North Team

Shane Amerson, OL – Lamar





