2020 Touchstone Energy Bowl canceled, rescheduled to 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Touchstone Energy Bowl officials announced Sunday that the 2020 bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2020 Touchstone Energy Coop North/South All-Star Football Game was scheduled for December 12th, 2020 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The game that started in 1947, has been rescheduled for December 10th, 2021.

The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, the SC Football Coaches Association, and the North/South Committee said they’ve canceled this year’s game due to public health concerns associated with COVID-19.

In a statement, officials with the Touchstone Energy Bowl said, “Our concern for the safety and well-being of these exceptional athletes representing high school communities throughout our state, the coaches and essential personnel involved in the game, as well as the family members, fans, and spectators attending the event has prompted this decision.”

