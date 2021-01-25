2021 Big Game rosters sorted by college for the Bucs and Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in a game that will provide plenty of intrigue for fans of professional and college football. Of course, the Chiefs will be looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls after topping the San Francisco 49ers last season in Miami Gardens. Tom Brady, meanwhile, came from New England to Tampa Bay in the hopes of winning another title, and he’ll have his shot after just one season with the Buccaneers. 

It’s a fascinating game from a college football perspective, however. Ex-college superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Leonard Fournette and Ndamukong Suh are just a few of the familiar faces that college football fans will see on Super Bowl Sunday. 

LSU and Michigan will be the schools most well-represented on Super Bowl Sunday, with each of them boasting seven players in the big game. It should come as no surprise that the SEC leads all conferences in players on the two rosters. What might be a shock, though, is that 30 players who will take the field in Tampa hail from FCS or lower-level college football conferences. 

Here’s a table of the schools represented by three or more players based on the official Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rosters:

SCHOOLPLAYERS
LSU7
Michigan7
Clemson4
Iowa4
Penn State4
South Carolina4
Florida Atlantic3
Michigan State3
Minnesota3
Mississippi State3
Pittsburgh3
Texas A&M3
Washington3

Two players each: AlabamaAuburnCentral MichiganColorado State-Pueblo, Eastern MichiganFloridaFlorida StateGeorgia, James Madison, Middle Tennessee State, MissouriNebraskaOregonOregon State, South Carolina State, Tulane, UConn, USF, Vanderbilt and Villanova.

One player each: Appalachian StateArizonaArkansas, Assumption, Boise StateBowling GreenBYUBuffaloCalifornia, Central Michigan, CincinnatiColorado StateDuke, Ferris State, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley State, Harvard, Hawaii, Hobart, Humbolt State, IllinoisIowa State, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Laval (Canada), LouisianaLouisiana TechMarshall, Missouri S&T, Montana State, North Carolina, North Carolina Central, NC State, North Dakota State, Notre DameOklahomaOhioOld Dominion, Pennsylvania, Prairie View A&M, Rice, South Dakota State, Southeast Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas, Southern MissTennesseeTexasTexas TechTroy, UMass, USCUtah State, Valdosta State, Virginia, Wagner, Washington State, West Alabama, Western Illinois, Western KentuckyWisconsin

And here’s a table breaking it down by conference. Please note that Notre Dame is considered an independent, even though it played the 2020 season in the ACC:

CONFERENCEPLAYERS
SEC32
FCS or lower30
Big Ten22
ACC14
Pac-1211
Conference USA10
MAC8
AAC5
Big 125
Independent5
Mountain West4
Sun Belt3

