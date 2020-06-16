2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released

IRVING, Texas (June 16, 2020) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.



“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year.”



The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, include an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.



“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, a 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Mississippi. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”



The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future.



The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2021 season.



The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2021 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1971 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

*Players who do not comply with the 50-year rule may still be eligible for consideration by the Football Bowl Subdivision and Divisional Veterans Committees. Veterans Committee candidates must still meet First Team All-America requirement.





Once nominated for consideration, all FBS player candidates are submitted to one of eight District Screening Committees, depending on their school’s geographic location, which conducts a vote to determine who will appear on the ballot and represent their respective districts. Each year, approximately 15 candidates, who are not selected for the Hall of Fame but received significant votes in the final selection, will be named automatic holdovers and will bypass the district screening process and automatically appear on the ballot the following year. Additionally, the Veterans Committee may make recommendations to the Honors Court for exceptions that allow for the induction of players who played more than 50 years ago. The Honors Court annually reviews the Hall of Fame criteria to ensure a fair and streamlined process.



Of the 5.4 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 1,027 players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, or less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played the game during the past 150 years. From the coaching ranks, 221 individuals have achieved Hall of Fame distinction.



The 2021 voting deadline is July 7. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership Ron Dilatush at rdilatush@footballfoundation.com.



The online voting system for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot is powered by Sports Systems.



Consensus All-American: Listed as a First Team All-American by at least half of the recognized publications.



Unanimous All-American: Listed as a First Team All-American by all recognized publications.



2021 FBS PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS

Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle-1997 First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances…Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season.



Morten Andersen, Michigan State-Placekicker-1981 First Team All-American who left MSU as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in field goals (45)…Set still-standing conference record with 63-yard field goal in 1981 and was a three-time All-Big Ten performer…Led the Spartans in scoring for three seasons.



Champ Bailey, Georgia-Defensive Back-1998 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Award…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who earned Defensive MVP honors in UGA’s win at the 1998 Peach Bowl…Recorded more than 1,000 plays during the 1998 season, playing DB, WR and KR for the Bulldogs.



Harris Barton, North Carolina-Offensive Tackle-1986 First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…1986 First Team All-ACC selection who was named the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman the same season; Helped Heels rank first in the ACC and sixth nationally in total offense (436.0 ypg) during senior campaign.



Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back-1995 consensus First Team All-American led the nation in INTs (10) in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East selection who led WVU to an undefeated regular season and a 1993 Big East title…19 career INTs and holds two of the top five single-season PBU performances in Mountaineer history.



Eric Bieniemy, Colorado-Running Back-1990 unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in 1990 Heisman voting…Played in two national championships, leading Buffs to 1990 national title…Two-time All-Big Eight pick, still holding eight CU records.



Michael Bishop, Kansas State-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American and winner of the Davey O’Brien Award…1998 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Cats to 1998 Big 12 North title and berth in conference championship…Two-time all-Big 12 selection, setting 14 conference and 34 school records by career’s end.



Jeff Bregel, USC-Offensive Guard-Two-time consensus First Team All-American and a 1986 NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection, leading USC to the 1984 conference title and a Rose Bowl victory…Earned the 1985 Morris Trophy as the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman.



Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas-Offensive Guard-1998 First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection…Helped Arkansas to two postseason berths and to SEC Western Division titles in 1995 and ’98…Former walk-on who later started 34 consecutive games.



Larry Burton, Purdue-Split End-First Team All-American and Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974 and a First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led the team in receiving in both 1973 and 1974…Named team captain and team MVP in 1974.



Gregg Carr, Auburn-Linebacker-1984 consensus First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year…Twice led Auburn in tackles, helping the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.



Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback-1977 First Team All-American who led the Panthers to a 1976 national title…Led Pitt to three consecutive bowl wins, earning MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator bowls…Finished Pitt career ranked second all-time (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,916 career yards of total offense.



Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1998 and ninth in 1997…1998 SEC Player of the Year who led Cats to first win over Alabama in 75 years…Set seven NCAA, 14 SEC and 26 school records.



Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle-1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as the nation’s top scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive lineman.



Jack Del Rio, USC-Linebacker-1984 consensus First Team All-American who earned Co-MVP honors in the Trojans 1985 Rose Bowl win…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection, leading USC to the 1984 Pac-10 title…Led the Trojans in tackles for loss his first three seasons.



Jared DeVries, Iowa-Defensive Lineman-1998 consensus First Team All-American and 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten performer who ranks first all-time in league history with 78 career TFL…Four-year starter who led the Hawkeyes in sacks and TFL every year of career.



Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback-2002 First Team All-American who led the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season…Two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year…Left Miami as the school record holder in career total offense and passing yards.



Mike Doss, Ohio State-Defensive Back-Three-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors as a senior…2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Buckeyes to the 2003 BCS National Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors.



D.J. Dozier, Penn State-Running Back– Named 1986 consensus First Team All-American and led PSU to perfect 12-0 season and national championship (1986)…Finished eighth in 1986 Heisman voting…First PSU back to lead the team in rushing for four consecutive seasons.



Jason Elam, Hawaii-Placekicker-1992 First Team All-American who finished his NCAA career ranked second all-time in field goals (79) and scoring (395)…1992 WAC Special Teams Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-WAC selection…Hawaii’s all-time leader in field goals (79) and career field goal percentage (79.0%).



Bobby Engram, Wide Receiver-Penn State-1994 First Team All-American and recipient of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who led Lions to the 1994 conference title and four bowl wins…First-ever PSU player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season and left PSU with 12 school records.



Kevin Faulk, LSU-Running Back-1996 First Team All-American who finished career ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833)…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year…Set 11 school records during career and became first LSU back to average 100 yards per game during entire career.



Tony Franklin, Texas A&M-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-America (1976-consensus, ’78)…Led A&M to four bowl appearances…Set seven NCAA records, including most 50 yards-plus field goals made (15) and most points scored by a kicker in a career (291).



Dwight Freeney, Syracuse-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game (1.61)… 2001 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, finishing career as the conference’s all-time leader in single-season sacks (17.5 in 2001)…Holds the Syracuse record for career TFL (50.5).



David Fulcher, Arizona State-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in both 1984 and 1985…Three-time All-Pac-10 selection who led ASU to 1985 Holiday Bowl berth…Recorded 14 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 286 tackles in career.



Robert Gallery, Iowa-Offensive Tackle-2003 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the 2003 Outland Trophy…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior…Led Hawkeyes to a Big Ten title, Orange Bowl appearance and a No. 8 final ranking in 2002.



Moe Gardner, Illinois-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (unanimous-’89, consensus-’90)…1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 1989 Big Ten Lineman of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick and set school record for career TFL (57).



Willie Gault, Tennessee-Wide Receiver-1982 First Team All-American…Led Vols to three bowl berths…Set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records…Tied NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980.



Bob Golic, Notre Dame-Linebacker-Named unanimous First Team All-America and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 1978…Co-holder of UND’s single-game record for tackles with 26 vs. Michigan in 1978…Ranks second in school history with 479 career tackles.



Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End-1996 consensus First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Holds Cal record for receptions in a bowl game (9 in 1996 Aloha Bowl)…Posted 89 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns during career.



Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle-1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl.



Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech-Running Back-1996 unanimous First Team All-American and recipient of the Doak Walker Award…Tech’s all-time leader in rushing (4,219) who tied NCAA record by reaching 1,000-yard mark by fifth game of 1996 season…Three-time All-Big 12 selection, helping Red Raiders to first Cotton Bowl since 1938.



Al Harris, Arizona State-Defensive End-Named unanimous First Team All-American and Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy finalist in 1978…Three-time All-Conference selection, helping the Sun Devils to two league titles…1978 Team MVP who set the ASU career record in tackles for a loss (57).



Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver-1995 First Team All-American as a kick returner and 1995 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year…Three-time All-Big East selection who set a conference record with a 94-yard punt return for a TD in 1995…Left Syracuse as the school’s all-time receiving leader (2,718 yards).



Mike Hass, Oregon State-Wide Receiver-2005 First Team All-American and recipient of the 2005 Biletnikoff Award…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and first receiver in league history with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons…Led the nation with 139.9 receiving ypg (2005) and holds virtually every Oregon State receiving record.



Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback-2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year…2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons.



Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back-1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting…Left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards…Rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season.



Chris Hudson, Colorado-Defensive Back-1994 consensus First Team All-American and Thorpe Award recipient… Three-time First Team All-Big Eight selection who helped the Buffs to the 1991 conference title…Finished career with 141 tackles, 15 INTs (including two returned for a TD) and 20 PBUs.



Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman-2000 unanimous First Team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…One of only seven players in conference history to be named a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Three-time Big Ten champion.



Larry Jacobson, Nebraska-Defensive Tackle-1971 consensus First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient…Led Huskers to back-to-back national titles and three-consecutive conference championships…1971 All-Big Eight performer who led Nebraska to a 33-2-1 record during career.



Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998 and unanimous accolades in 1999…Only two-time recipient of the Lou Groza Award (1998, 1999)…Helped FSU to consecutive BCS Championship appearances, winning the national title at the 2000 Sugar Bowl.



Marvin Jones, Florida State-Linebacker– Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992…Winner of the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi awards and named the 1992 Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year…Helped Seminoles to three consecutive bowl wins and top five final rankings.



Antonio Langham, Alabama-Defensive Back-1993 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award…Led Bama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 National Championship…Three-time All-SEC selection and the Tide’s all-time leader in career INTs (19).



James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (consensus-2006, 2008; unanimous-2007)…Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led the Buckeyes to two national championship games and four consecutive conference titles…2007 Butkus and 2006 Nagurski recipient, leading OSU in tackles three-straight seasons.



John Lee, UCLA-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1985…Boasted the NCAA’s highest career field goal percentage among players with at least 55 attempts (.859)…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection who helped UCLA to three league titles and finished his career as the Bruins’ all-time scoring leader (390).



Ray Lewis, Miami (FL)-Linebacker-1995 First Team All-American and Butkus Award runner-up…Led Canes to Fiesta and Orange bowl appearances and ranks sixth all-time at Miami with 388 career tackles…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer who twice led the league in tackles.



Bobby Majors, Tennessee-Defensive Back/Punter-1971 unanimous First Team All-American who led Vols to wins in 1971 Sugar Bowl and 1972 Liberty Bowl… Two-time First Team All-SEC selections still holds conference and school record with 10 INTs in 1971…Set Tennessee records for career punt returns (117) and career punt return yardage (1,163).



Ed McCaffrey, Stanford-Wide Receiver-1990 First Team All-American and two-time Stanford MVP…1990 First Team All-Pac-10 receiver who led the Cardinal in receiving yards three-of-four years…Ranks in the top 10 all-time at Stanford with 146 career receptions and 2,333 career receiving yards.



Mark Messner, Michigan-Defensive Tackle-1988 unanimous First Team All-American who was a Lombardi Award finalist…1988 Big Ten Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Wolverines to four bowl berths and named MVP of 1985 Fiesta Bowl.



Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer, leading the conference in catches his last two seasons…Ranks second all-time at BC in career receptions (190) and third all-time in career receiving yards (2,388).



Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American (1999-unanimous) and winner of the 1999 Lombardi and Nagurski awards…Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year led Hokies to 2000 National Championship Game…Leader of Hokies famed “Lunch Pail Defense” that led the nation in rushing defense (85.0 ypg).



Dan Morgan, Miami (FL)-Linebacker-2000 unanimous First Team All-American and first player to sweep the Butkus, Bednarik and Nagurski awards in one season…2000 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big East selection…Canes all-time leader in tackles (532) who started a school-record 45 games.



Dan Neil, Texas-Offensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior…Helped Horns offense rank 11th nationally in total offense (451.8 ypg) and 12th in scoring offense (34.4 ppg) in 1996…Two-time All-Conference selection who set the UT record for consecutive starts.



Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins… Member of the 1985 conference championship team… Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.



Carson Palmer, USC-Quarterback-2002 consensus First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy recipient…2002 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who set conference/school career records for total offense (11,621 yds) and passing yards (11,818)…Led USC to a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title and first 11-win season since 1979.



Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the 2001 Bednarik and Lombardi awards…2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection, leading the conference in TFL (24) and sacks (15) in 2000.



Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback-2001 First Team All-American…First player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in career…Rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history upon conclusion of career.



Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69)…Set school record for single-season sacks (16).



Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker-1983 consensus First Team All-American…Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player…Selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983…Led team in tackles from 1981-83.



Rashaan Salaam, Colorado-Tailback-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy winner…1994 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award recipient… 1994 Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year who led nation in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yards.



Chris Samuels, Alabama-Offensive Tackle-1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title…SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shawn Alexander.



Lucius Sanford, Georgia Tech-Linebacker-Named a First Team All-American in 1977…A three-time First Team All-Conference selection, he led Georgia Tech in tackles in 1975 (121) and 1976 (117)…Named to the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame and the school’s All-Time Team in 1991.



Ken Simonton, Oregon State-Running Back-2000 First Team All-American who finished ninth in Heisman balloting…Two-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the Beavers to a co-share of 2000 Pac-10 title…Two-time team captain who held 11 school records by career’s end, including career rushing yards (5,044) and rushing TDs (59).



Kenneth Sims, Texas-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (1980-consensus, 1981-unanimous) and recipient of the 1981 Lombardi Award…Finished eighth in 1981 Heisman Trophy voting and led Longhorns to four bowl berths…Two-time First Team All-SWC performer who ranks fourth in school history with 29 career sacks.



Barry Smith, Florida State-Wide Receiver-1972 First Team All-American who led the nation in touchdown receptions (13 ) and receiving yards (1,243) his final season…Owns school records for career average per reception (20.1) and most 100-yard games receiving in a season (9)…1972 First Team All-South Independent selection.



C.J. Spiller, Clemson-Running Back/Kick Returner-2009 unanimous First Team All-America kick returner, also earning Second Team All-America honors as a running back the same year…2009 ACC Player of the Year who set 31 Clemson records by career’s end…Career all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history.



Darren Sproles, Kansas State-Running Back/Kick Returner-2003 First Team All-American who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting the same year…Left K-State with 28 school records, including career rushing (4,979) and all-purpose yards (6,812)…Three-time All-Big 12 performer who holds the league record in career 100-yards games (24).



Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue-Wide Receiver-2004 consensus First Team All-American who set the NCAA record for career receptions (316)…Two-time All-Big Ten selection who led conference in receptions for three consecutive seasons from 2002-04…2004 Biletnikoff finalist who set Sun Bowl record with 196 receiving yards in 2001.



Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in ’92 and unanimous in ’93… 1993 Lombardi Award winner and named College Interior Lineman of the Year by Touchdown Club of Columbus (Ohio)…Led Irish to four bowl games.



Andre Tippett, Iowa-Defensive End-1981 consensus First Team All-American who led Hawkeyes to 1982 Rose Bowl berth, its first bowl game since 1959…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer, leading Iowa to 1981 Big Ten championship…Holds Iowa record for TFL yardage (153 yards/20 TFL).



Troy Vincent, Wisconsin-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and runner-up for the 1991 Thorpe Award…Two-time All-Big Ten selection and 1991 Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year…Finished career as Wisconsin’s leader in punt return yards (773) and passes defended (31).



Chris Ward, Ohio State-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-’76, unanimous-’77)…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Buckeyes to at least a share of four conference titles…Blocked for Archie Griffin during second Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.



Zach Wiegert, Nebraska-Offensive Tackle-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy…Led Huskers to 1994 National Championship and 1993 National Championship game appearance…Three-time All-Big Eight selection who led Nebraska to league titles every year of career.



Roy Williams, Oklahoma-Defensive Back-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who took home the 2001 Nagurski and Thorpe awards…Led Sooners to the first 13-win season in program history and a national championship (2000)…2001 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the conference’s top 10 all-time in pass deflections (44).



Al Wilson, Tennessee-Linebacker-1998 consensus First Team All-American who led the Vols to the inaugural BCS national title in 1998…Helped Tennessee to four postseason berths and four AP top 10 finishes…Two-time All-SEC performer led Vols to consecutive SEC titles (1997, 1998) and only lost three conference games in career.



Steve Wisniewski, Penn State-Offensive Guard-1988 First Team All-American…Member of 1986 12-0 national championship team…Helped Blair Thomas rush for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987 and D.J. Dozier attain First Team All-America honors in 1986.



Donnell Woolford, Clemson-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior in 1988…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection who led the Tigers to three league titles…Holds Clemson records for career PBU (44) and punt returns for a TD in a career (2).



Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker-1983 consensus First Team All-American who finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in scoring (380)…Four-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the league in scoring in 1983… Boasts the highest PAT percentage (99.3%) in ASU annals and led the team in scoring his first three seasons.

2021 FBS COACH CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS

Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.



Jim Carlen-West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74), South Carolina (1975-81)-Led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach…1973 National Coach of the Year…Three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year… Coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers at South Carolina.



Pete Cawthon Sr.-Austin College [TX] (1923-27), Texas Tech (1930-40)-Led Tech to four Border Conference titles in 11 seasons at the helm…Led 1938 team to 10-0 regular season and the school’s first-ever Cotton Bowl appearance…Boasts highest win percentage (69.3) among Tech coaches with terms of three years or more.



Billy Jack Murphy-Memphis (1958-71)-Winningest coach in Memphis history, including an unbeaten season in 1963…Named National Coach of the Year in 1963 by the Detroit News and Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year three-of-four seasons from 1968-71…Took Memphis to its first-ever bowl game and is a member of the Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Memphis halls of fame.



Gary Pinkel-Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)-Winningest coach in history at both Missouri and Toledo…Led Rockets to 1995 MAC title and boasts nine conference division titles between both schools…Took teams to 11 bowl games, with 7-4 overall record in the postseason…Earned FieldTurf National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading Mizzou to its first No. 1 national ranking since 1960 during the 2007 season.



Darryl Rogers-Cal State East Bay [formerly Cal State Hayward] (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)-Took Fresno State to two bowl games…Achieved an unprecedented national ranking at San Jose State…Named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978…Won the Big Ten title in 1978.



Bob Stoops-Oklahoma (1999-2016)-Boasts the most wins in school history, leading OU to four championship game appearances and winning the 2000 national title…Only coach in the BCS era to win a national championship and every BCS bowl game…Led the Sooners to 10 Big 12 titles and a school-record 18 consecutive bowl games…2000 AP National Coach of the Year and six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

2021 DIVISIONAL PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS

Ashley Ambrose, Mississippi Valley State-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection…Named SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991…Led nation in punt returns during senior campaign.



Archie Amerson, Northern Arizona-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1996…Finished as school’s all-time career rushing leader despite only playing two seasons (3,196 yards)…1996 Walter Payton Award recipient as Division I-AA’s most outstanding offensive player… Led NAU to its first-ever I-AA playoff appearance.



Rick Bealer, Lycoming (PA)-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led Lyco to a berth in the 1990 NCAA Division III National Championship…Ranks second in DIII history with 31 career interceptions and still holds DIII record with 48 punt returns in 1989 season…Four-time All-Middle Atlantic Conference selection, earning first team honors his last three seasons.



Rennie Benn, Lehigh-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American in 1985…Currently ranks second in NCAA Division I-AA history in touchdown receptions (44), behind only Jerry Rice…Ranks seventh in Division I-AA history in career receiving yards (3,662).



Bill Borchert, Mount Union (OH)-Quarterback-Two-time First Team All-American who led Mount Union to consecutive national titles in 1996-97…1997 recipient of Gagliardi Trophy and three-time First Team All-OAC selection… Still holds multiple NCAA, conference and school records and boasts 14,482 career passing yards.



John Bothe, Augustana (IL)-Center-Named First Team All-American in 1988…One of three finalists for the 1988 NCAA Division III Player of the Year Award…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection (1986-88)…Helped Augustana to a 45-3-1 record.



Carl Boyd, Northern Iowa-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1987…Selected First Team All-Conference and Offensive Player of the Year in 1987…In 1987, he was Conference Player of the Week four times…Two-time team captain…Totaled 2,735 career rushing yards and 1,987 receiving yards.



Vincent Brown, Mississippi Valley State-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987…Set NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles…Two-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons.



Joe Campbell, Middle Tennessee State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1990-91)…A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named OVC Player of the Year in 1990…Led the team in rushing all four years.



William Campbell, Western Colorado-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1978-79)…Set school record for interceptions in a season with seven in 1979…Led the team in tackles his senior year with 84.



Vin Carioscia, Franklin & Marshall (PA)-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and First Team All-Conference selection (1981-82)…Named First Team All-ECAC in 1982…Four-year letterman and a three-year starter.



Peter Catan, Eastern Illinois-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1979-80)…Member of the 1978 Division II National Championship team…Holds school record for quarterback sacks in a game (six), season (21) and career (47).



Steve Cockerham, Akron-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1976-77)…Concluded career as the school’s all-time leader in tackles with 715…Led Akron to 1976 Division II Championship Game.



Bruce Collie, Texas-Arlington-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Led UTA to 1981 Southland Conference title…Three-time All-SLC selection…Played six seasons in the NFL with San Francisco and Philadelphia.



Tom Collins, Indianapolis (IN)-Defensive Back-Named First Team All-American in 1985…All-time college football leader in career interceptions (37), representing all levels of the NCAA.



Ray Condren, Gettysburg (PA)-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American, All-ECAC and All-Conference selection (1983-84)…Finished second in rushing in Division III in 1984…Named ECAC Division III Player of the Year in 1984.



Mark Cotney, Cameron (OK)-Defensive Back-Named First Team NAIA All-American and All-Conference in 1974…Amassed 132 career tackles and seven interceptions in two seasons at Cameron.



Case deBruijn, Idaho State-Punter-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Twice led the nation in punting (1980-81) and was twice the runner up (1978-79)…Season average of 45.9 in 1981 is third all-time in I-AA.



Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State-Quarterback-1975 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Player of the Year…Four-time All-SWAC selection and conference Player of the Year as a senior…Finished career as SWAC’s all-time leader in total offense (7,442 yards).



William Dillon, Virginia Union-Free Safety-Three-time First Team All-America selection (1980-82)…Tallied 16 interceptions in 1983…1983 Black College Player of the Year…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection and Player of the Year (1981-82).



Al Dorenkamp, Central (IA)-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1974…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection (1973-74)…Captained Central to a perfect 11-0 mark and the Division III National Championship in 1974.



John Dorsey, Connecticut-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1983…Led the team in tackles from 1981-83…Two-time Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1982-83).



Chuck Downey, Stony Brook-Safety-1987 First Team All-America selection…Recorded 239 tackles and 13 interceptions on defense…First player in Division III history to achieve 1,000 yards on both punt and kickoff returns in a career…Currently holds 12 NCAA Division III records and 23 school records.



Tom Ehrhardt, Rhode Island-Quarterback-1985 First Team All-American who led the nation in passing during his final year at URI…Holds nearly every passing record in Rams history and led URI to consecutive 10-3 seasons and national top 10 finishes in 1984-85…1985 Yankee Conference Player of the Year.



Keith Elias, Princeton-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American (1992-93) and 1993 Ivy League Player of the Year…Princeton’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,208) and rushing touchdowns (49)…Three-time All-Ivy performer who helped the Tigers to the 1992 conference title.



Curtis Eller, Villanova-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1991-92) and was named National Defensive Player of the Year by The Sporting News in 1992…A three-time First Team All-Conference selection, he twice earned Yankee Defensive Player of the Year honors.



Blake Elliott, Saint John’s (MN)-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American and winner of the 2003 Gagliardi Trophy…Two-time MIAC Player of the Year who holds NCAA All-Divisions record of 47 consecutive games with a reception…Led SJU to 2003 DIII national title and owns 29 school records.



Richard Erenberg, Colgate-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1983…Broke 12 Division I-AA records…Selected as ECAC Player of the Year in 1983…All-time leading rusher in Colgate history…Two-time recipient of the Andy Kerr Award signifying Colgate’s MVP (1982-83).



Jahri Evans, Bloomsburg (PA)-Offensive Lineman-2005 First Team All-American who also earned Second Team All-America honors as a junior…Two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection…Helped Huskies to the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth.



John Fitzgerald, Central Oklahoma-Offensive Guard-First Team All-American who blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in 1998…Led UCO to 1998 undefeated season and No. 1 final ranking…Only three-time All-American since UCO joined NCAA.



Bernard Ford, Central Florida-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American and 1987 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist…Ranks in Top 10 of 14 UCF records, ranking first in receiving yards in a season (1,403), all-purpose yards per game (188) and average yards per catch in career (21.8).



Duane Fritz, Chadron State (NE)-Punter-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1975…Led NAIA II and the conference in punting in 1975…Averaged 42.3 yards on 65 punts in 1975.



Rick Fry, Occidental (CA)-End-Two-time First Team All-American and All-Conference selection (1976-77)…Was the NCAA annual champion for receiving in 1976-77 and set four NCAA receiving records…Member of the Occidental Football Hall of Fame.



Bob Gaddis, Mississippi Valley State-Wide Receiver-1974 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Receiver of the Year…Named 1970 NAIA Freshman of the Year en route to twice leading the NAIA in yards per catch (1971-72)…Three-time All-SWAC selection led conference in yards per catch all four years.



Chris George, Glenville State (WV)-Wide Receiver- Two-time First Team All-America selection and four-time WVIAC pick…Led GSC to Division II National Playoffs in 1993 and ’94…Member of two conference championship teams and held nine national records by career’s end.



Don Greco, Western Illinois-Offensive Guard-Named First Team All-American in 1980…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection – winning the conference’s Lineman of the Year award in 1980…A 1980 team captain, he was twice named Western Illinois’ MVP.



Don Griffin, Middle Tennessee State-Safety-1985 First Team All-American and Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection…Recorded 210 tackles, 13 career interceptions, and held school record for interceptions in a game (3).



Boomer Grigsby, Illinois State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (2002-04) and FCS career leader in total (550) and solo (325) tackles…Only three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in league history…No. 2 all-time in FCS averaging 12.50 tackles per game in career.



Calvin Harrell, Arkansas State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led A-State to the 1970 NCAA College Division national title…Three-time First Team All-Southland Conference, three-time SLC champs (1968-70) and two-time Pecan Bowl champs…Holds school record for 100-yard rushing games (18).



Ron Hausauer, Jamestown (ND)-Offensive Guard-Two-time First Team NAIA All-American and First Team All-Conference (1980-81)…Four-year letterman…Member of the Jamestown College Athletic Hall of Fame.



Pat Hauser, Cal State Northridge-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and All-Conference selection (1982-83)… Four-year starter and letterman.



Bobby Hedrick, Elon-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1980…Ranked second in NCAA history in career rushing yards (5,604), among all divisions, at career’s end (behind only Tony Dorsett).



Chris Hegg, Truman State (MO)-Quarterback-Named First Team All-American and AFCA Division II Player of the Year in 1985…Two-time conference Offensive Player of the Year (1984-85)…Still holds eight conference records.



Bob Heller, Wesleyan (CT)-Center-Two-time First Team All-American in 1972-73… Two-time First Team All-ECAC performer who did not allow a sack during career… Key to 1972 offensive unit that set still-standing school record for 1,980 rushing yards in a season.



Billy Hess, West Chester (PA)-Wide Receiver-1988 First Team All-American and Harlon Hill Trophy finalist…1988 PSAC East Player of the Year and four-time All-PSAC receiver, who also earned all-conference honors as a defensive back in 1988…Led West Chester to PSAC title game appearances in 1986 and 1987.



Lynn Hieber, Indiana (PA)-Quarterback-Two-time First Team NAIA All-America selection (1974-75)…Won the Division II Total Offense crown in 1975…Selected as ECAC Division II Player of the Year, First Team All-East and First Team All-ECAC in 1975.



John Hill, Lehigh-Center-Named First Team All-American in 1971…Recipient of Football Roundup Magazine’s College Division Exemplary Player Award…Named First Team All-ECAC and New York Times All-East in 1971.



Rene Ingoglia, Massachusetts-Running Back-Finished career ranked second all-time in FCS history in TDs (54) and as school’s all-time leader in rushing (4,624) and carries (905) among others…First UMass player to average more than 100 ypg rushing in career.



Louis Jackson, Cal Poly S.L.O.-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1978-80)…Member of the 1980 Division II National Championship team…Holds school records for yards rushing in a career (3,444), season (1,463) and game (267).



Terron Jackson, Missouri Southern State-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1972…Member of school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.



John Jurkovic, Eastern Illinois-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection in 1988 and 1989…Two-time Gateway Defensive Player of the Year who led team to 1986 conference title…Set Gateway record with six sacks in a game and finished career as the conference’s all-time sacks leader (27).



Ed Kelley, Hampden-Sydney (VA)-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1974-75)…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick (1973-75)…Led the defensive unit that gave up only 10.8 points per game in 1975.



Bill Kollar, Montana State-Defensive End-1973 First Team All-America selection, earning Second Team All-America accolades in 1972…1972 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and first lineman in conference history to earn First Team honors three times…First defensive player to earn Senior Bowl MVP honors (1974).



Garry Kuhlman, Delaware-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and All-ECAC selection (1980-81)…His 1979 team led all Division I-AA teams in scoring with 35.5 points and 405.5 yards total offense per game.



Sean Landeta, Towson-Punter-1982 First Team All-American and first punter ever named to the AP’s College Division All-America Team; Three-time First Team All-ECAC who owns Towson career punting records for punts (225) and yards (9,452)…Also team’s placekicker, leading all of Division II in punting average (43.4 ypp) and field goals (14) during 1980 season.



Al Lucas, Troy-Defensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American (1998-99) and winner of the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award as the nation’s top defensive player…Two-time First Team All-Southland who led Trojans to two conference titles…Three NCAA playoff appearances, including the 1996 Semifinals and the 1999 Quarterfinals.



Vince Mazza, Ashland (OH)-Placekicker / Punter-1986 First Team All-American and Ashland’s first-ever Harlon Hill candidate…Four-time First Team All-Heartland Conference performer…Boasts three of top 10 punting-average seasons in Ashland history.



Steve McAdoo, Middle Tennessee State-Offensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1991-92)…Earned Third Team All-America honors by the Associated Press in 1990…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick.



Gary McCauley, Clarion (PA)-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1980-81)…Member of two conference title teams…Holds school career records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,736)…Four-year starter.



Fran McDermott, St. Mary’s (CA)-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1979-80)…Played in the 1981 Japan Bowl…Four-year starter and letterman…Holds school records for most interceptions in a career (21), season (8) and game (4).



Bill McGovern, Holy Cross-Defensive Back-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Led the nation in interceptions (11) in 1984…Set Division I-AA career interception record with 24…Two-time All-ECAC performer (1983-84)…Named 1984 team captain.



Tony Miles, Northwest Missouri State-All-Purpose/Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American who led Bearcats to back-to-back Division II National Championships (1998-99) and four-consecutive MIAA titles…Set conference and school records for career receiving yards (3,890), receptions (235) and TDs (37).



Carl Morris, Harvard-Wide Receiver-2002 First Team All-American who holds virtually every Harvard receiving record, including career receptions (245) and TD receptions (28)…Ranks third all-time in Ivy history with 3,508 career receiving yards…Holds Ivy record for career 100-yard games (15) and 200-yard games (3).



Robert Morris, Georgetown-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1973-74)…Member of the Georgetown Hall of Fame and the National Slavic Honor Society.



Kenneth Murawski, Carnegie Mellon (PA)-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Named First Team All-Conference in 1981 and Second Team in 1980…Two-time team defensive captain…Totaled 243 career tackles and nine interceptions.



Timmy Newsome, Winston-Salem State (NC)-Running Back-1978 First Team All-American who finished his career as the all-time leading rusher (3,843 yards) in school and conference annals…Three-time All-CIAA selection who twice led the conference in rushing and scoring…Led the Rams to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and CIAA titles in 1977 and 1978.



Ed O’Brien, Central Florida-Placekicker-Named 1987 First Team All-American…UCF record holder for career field goals made (50), field goals attempted (77) and longest field goal made (55 yards)…Helped UCF to 1987 Division II Semifinals.



Randy Page, Central Oklahoma-Quarterback-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1983 and earned Second Team NAIA All-America honors in 1982…Led UCO to an NAIA National Championship in 1982…Broke 14 school records.



Chris Parker, Marshall-Running Back-1995 First Team All-America pick…Member of 1992 national championship team, leading MU back to national title game in 1993 and ’95 (national runner-up)…Recorded 31 games with at least 100 yards rushing en route to finishing career with 5,924 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns.



Alonzo Patterson, Wagner-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1981-82)…Finished fourth on the NCAA leading rusher list for all divisions in 1981, leading Division III with 1,487 yards…Three-time ECAC Player of the Year (1980-82).



Ted Petersen, Eastern Illinois-Center-1976 First Team All-America selection… Team captain who blocked for Nate Anderson, EIU’s first-ever 1,000-yard rusher…Became school’s highest-ever NFL Draft pick when he was selected 93rd overall (fourth round) in 1977.



Martin Peterson, Pennsylvania-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team All-America, First Team All-Conference and First Team All-ECAC in 1986…His teams won three conference titles.



Charlie Pierce, Central Florida-Punter / Placekicker-Named First Team All-America…Career record holder at UCF for punts (173), punt yardage (7,111) and points scored (297)… Helped UCF to FCS playoffs in 1993.



Dave Pomante, Whitworth (WA)-Defensive Lineman-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1981…Two-time All-District selection…Set school records with 20 sacks in a season and 35 in a career…Led team with 117 tackles as a senior.



Tyrone Poole, Fort Valley State (GA)-Defensive Back-First Team All-America selection in 1994…Two-time Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Year (1993-94) who led FVSU to two conference titles…Recorded 44 pass breakups and 17 interceptions, returning four for TDs.



Gary Puetz, Valparaiso-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1971-72)…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection…Made first team All-Conference as a placekicker as well in 1972…Earned team’s MVP award.



Gerry Quinlivan, Buffalo-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Two-time First Team ECAC Upstate New York selection and team captain (1983-84)…Four-year starter and letterman…Two-time Most Outstanding Linebacker (1983-84) and named an NFF National Scholar-Athlete as a senior.



Michael Renna, Delaware-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-American, All-Conference and All-ECAC selection (1988-89)…Delaware’s Outstanding Senior Male Athlete in 1990…Finished career as the 10th leading tackler in school history with 205.



David Rhodes, Central Florida-Wide Receiver-1993 First Team All-American…Holds UCF records for receptions (213), receiving yards (3,618) and receiving TD (29) in career…Only Knight to record three seasons with at least 1,000-yards receiving and helped team to 1993 FCS Playoffs.



Kirk Roach, Western Carolina-Placekicker-Three-time First Team All-America selection (1984-86)…Four-time First Team All-Conference pick…Holds five Division I-AA kicking records, 10 conference records and 18 school records…Missed only one extra point in four years.



Tony Romo, Eastern Illinois-Quarterback-2002 First Team All-American and Walter Payton FCS Player of the Year…Three-time OVC Offensive Player of the Year who led EIU to OVC titles in 2001 and 2002…Set numerous school and conference records by career’s end, including passing yards (8,212) and TDs (85).



Bobby Saiz, Adams State (CO)-Quarterback-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1989…Passed for 10,169 career yards and 87 touchdowns…Averaged 251 yards per game in total offense…Led team to No. 1 NAIA national ranking in 1989.



Jeff Schebler, Wisconsin-Whitewater-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American (2007, 2009) who helped Whitewater to two national championships…Four-time First Team All-WIAC selection, ranking second all-time in scoring in the league…2009 Fred Mitchell Award recipient as the nation’s best non-FBS kicker.



Terry Schmidt, Ball State-Defensive Back-Named First Team All-American in 1973 when he set a single-season school record with 13 interceptions…Team MVP as a senior…Played in the Coaches All-America Game and the East-West Shrine Game.



Steve Schubert, Massachusetts-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American in 1972…Averaged 81.9 yards receiving per game in 1972, which ranks fourth on the school record list…Holds school record for average yards per catch in a season with 20.1 in 1972.



Joe Skladany, Lafayette-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Four-year starter who never missed a game…Boasts school records for career tackles (532) and blocked kicks in a season (3)…Team captain and two-time Team MVP who led nation’s second-ranked defense in 1981.



Ed Smith, Bethel (KS)-Wide Receiver-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1985…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection (1984-86)…Holds 13 school records…His 47 career touchdown receptions were two short of the national record.



Paul Smith, Gettysburg (PA)-Return Specialist-Two-time First Team All-American as a kick- and punt-returner…Set three NCAA records, including still-standing record of 527 all-purpose yards in a game (1999)…1999 Centennial Conference Co-Player of the Year and four-time All-CC First Team selection.



Tom Stenglein, Colgate-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1984-85)…Two-time First Team All-ECAC pick (1984-85)…Colgate’s all-time leader in receptions in a game (12), season (67) and career (144).



Dennis Thomas, Alcorn State-Center-Two-time Pittsburgh Courier First Team All-American (1972, 1973)…First and only offensive lineman in SWAC history to earn SWAC Offensive MVP honors (1973)…Member of 1970 SWAC Championship Team as a freshman and led teams to a 27-8-1 overall record.



Freddie Thomas, Troy-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1986-87) and helped lead Troy to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1987…A two-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named team captain in 1987.



Markus Thomas, Eastern Kentucky-Tailback-Finished career ranked third all-time in FCS history in rushing (5,149)…Two-time Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year who led team to two conference titles…52 career rushing TDs.



Brad Tokar, Westminster (PA)-Running Back-Named First Team Little All-American in 1990…Two-time First Team NAIA All-America selection (1988, 1990)…Led Westminster to two NAIA Division II National Championships…Westminster’s all-time leading rusher with 5,269 career yards.



Jay Wessler, Illinois College-Running Back-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1979…Three-time member of the NAIA District All-Star Team…Three-time team MVP (1978-80) and Illinois Athlete of the Year (1979-81).



Tim Whelan, Tufts (MA)-Running Back-1976 First Team All-American who set school single-season rushing records in consecutive seasons…1976 ECAC Division III Player of the Year and George H. “Bulger” Lowe Award as New England’s best player for all divisions…234 rushing attempts in 1976 is school record.



Gary Wichard, LIU-C.W.Post (NY)-Quarterback-Named First Team All-American, ECAC Player of the Year and team captain in 1971…Played in the 1972 Senior Bowl…Set school records in career passing yards (5,373), touchdown passes (41) and total offense (5,642).



Mike Wiggins, Iowa Wesleyan-Punter-Named First Team Little All-American in 1987 and an NAIA All-American in 1986 and 1987…Named National Punting Champion for the NAIA in 1987.



Jerry Woods, Northern Michigan-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection and All-Conference pick (1987-88)… Returned 89 punts for 1,129 yards, a 12.6 yard average…Returned kickoffs for 1,475 yards, a 24.9 yard average and current school record.



John Zanieski, Yale-Middle Guard-Named First Team All-American and First Team All-Ivy League in 1984…Selected as the team’s MVP in 1984…Finished second on school’s quarterback sack list with 21.

2021 DIVISIONAL COACH CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS

Dick Biddle-Colgate (1996-13)-All-time winningest coach in Colgate and Patriot League history…2003 AFCA National Coach of the Year who led Raiders to an appearance in the 2003 FCS National Championship Game…Won seven conference titles and led teams to six NCAA playoff appearances.



Paul Durham-Linfield (OR) (1948-67)-His team won seven conference championships…Named 1962 NAIA Coach of the Year…Was the athletics director at Linfield while coaching…Member of the Oregon Sports, Helms Athletic and NAIA Football Coaches Halls of Fame.



Jim Feix-Western Kentucky (1968-83)-Named Kodak College Coach of the Year for Division II in 1973 and 1975…Won or shared six conference titles…Three-time conference Coach of the Year (1973, 1978, 1980)…The winningest coach in school history…Charter member of the school Athletic Hall of Fame.



Howard Fletcher-Northern Illinois (1956-68)-Coached unbeaten NCAA College Division and NAIA National Championship team in 1963…Led NIU to three conference titles (1963-65)…Inducted into the NIU Athletic Hall of Fame…Was the runner-up as Kodak College Division Coach of the Year in 1963…Made three appearances in the Mineral Water Bowl.



Ross Fortier-Minnesota Moorhead (1970-92)-School’s all-time winningest coach…Led his team to seven postseason playoffs and nine conference championships…Led 1981 team to unbeaten regular season and number one ranking in the final regular season poll…Member of the NAIA Hall of Fame.



Morley Fraser-Albion (MI) (1954-68)-Led Albion to five conference championship and was named the Small College Coach of the Year in 1964…Coached one All-American, five conference Players of the Year and 65 first team All-Conference selections…Was a Commander in the U.S. Navy during WWII…Received the Distinguished American Award from the Michigan Chapter of the NFF.



Danny Hale-West Chester (PA) (1984-88), Bloomsburg (PA) (1993-12)-Led Bloomsburg to berth in national championship game (2000), earning AFCA Division II Coach of the Year honors…Led teams to nine playoff appearances and at least a share of 14 PSAC East titles…Boasts most wins (173) in Bloomsburg history.



Rudy Hubbard-Florida A&M (1974-85)-Captured back-to-back national championships, 1977 and 1978, including the inaugural NCAA Division I-AA National Title in 1978…Led A&M to back-to-back SIAC championships.



Eddie Hurt-Virginia Lynchburg (1925-28), Morgan State (1930-59)-Led Morgan State to six Black College National Championship and 14 CIAA titles…Posted 11 undefeated seasons, including the 1943 team that did not allow a score from a single opponent…From 1932-39, led Bears to 54-game streak without a loss.



Art Keller-Carthage (WI) (1952-82)-Named FWAA College Division Distinguished Coach in 1982 and four-time NAIA District Coach of the Year…Member of the NAIA District 14 Hall of Fame…Won eight conference titles and compiled three 14-game winning streaks…Member of the Carthage Hall of Fame and received the President’s Medal of Honor.



Glenn Killinger-Dickinson (PA) (1922), Rensselaer (NY) (1927-32), Moravian (PA) (1933), West Chester (PA) (1934-41, 45-59)-Winningest coach in West Chester history…Member of the College Football Hall of Fame as a player and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame…Had only one losing season in 37 years as a head coach.



Larry Korver-Northwestern College (IA) (1967-94)-Led Northwestern to two National Championships, 14 playoff appearances and 212 victories in 28 seasons on the sidelines…Twice named NAIA National Coach of the Year, he has coached 32 players to All-America status.



Roy Kramer-Central Michigan (1967-77)-Led CMU to the 1974 Division II National Championship, the lone national title in program history…1974 Division II Coach of the Year who guided teams to two conference titles…Coached 38 First Team All-Conference selections in career.



Maxie Lambright-Louisiana Tech (1967-78)-Led Tech to three consecutive Division II national titles from 1972-74…Boasted seven conference titles and named 1970s Southland Conference Coach of the Decade…Led program to Division I in 1975, earning two Independence Bowl berths, and coached 11 First Team All-Americans throughout career.



Dick Lowry-Wayne State (MI) (1974-79), Hillsdale (MI) (1980-96)-Won seven conference championships at both schools and earned five births in the NAIA national playoffs winning the National Championship in 1985…He was voted NAIA Coach of the Year in 1982 and was conference Coach of the Year six times.



John Luckhardt-Washington & Jefferson (PA) (1982-98), California (PA) (2002-11)-Led teams to 14 conference titles and 16 NCAA playoff appearances…Led W&J to Stagg Bowl in 1992 and ’94 and named national runner-up both seasons…1992 AFCA DIII Coach of the Year and all-time winningest coach at W&J and Cal.



James Malosky-Minnesota Duluth (1958-97)-Winningest coach in Division II history at time of retirement…Led teams to nine conference championships…Named NSIC, MIAC and/or NAIA Coach of the Year 13 times…Produced 33 winning seasons in 40 years at UMD.



George Mihalik-Slippery Rock (PA) (1988-2015)-Most wins in SRU history, boasting 22 winning seasons in 28 years…Six-time PSAC Coach of the Year who won or shared eight PSAC Western Division championships and made six trips to the NCAA playoffs…Perfect 17-0 home record in his final three seasons.



Don Miller-Trinity (CT) (1967-98)-Recorded 28 winning seasons out of 32…Retired as the all-time winningest Division III football coach in New England history (now second)…Four-time NESCAC Coach of the Year and 1993 New England Division II/III Coach of the Year…Team recorded best record in NESCAC seven times.



Steve Mohr-Trinity (TX) (1990-2013)-Led Trinity to a 2002 Stagg Bowl appearance and 12 playoff berths…All-time winningest coach in school history and five-time AFCA Regional Coach of the Year…Boasts 16 conference titles and holds SCAC record for overall wins (186) and SCAC victories (96).



Charles Murphy-Middle Tennessee State (1947-68)-Captured seven Volunteer State Athletic Conference Championships…Won seven Ohio Valley Conference Championships…Named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 1965.



Jim Ostendarp-Amherst (MA) (1959-91)-Named UPI Small College Coach of the Year in 1964…Selected as the New York Football Writers Division II/III Coach of the Year in 1984…Captured 13 Little Three titles…Named AFCA/Kodak New England Coach of the Year in 1961 and 1964.



Forrest Perkins-Wisconsin-Whitewater (1956-84)-At the time of his retirement, he ranked second on the active wins list on the Division III level…Named NAIA Coach of the Year in 1966…The all-time winningest coach in conference and school history…captured 11 conference titles.



Bill Ramseyer-Wilmington (OH) (1972-90), Virginia’s College at Wise (1991-2001)-Three-time District Coach of the Year…Seven Hall of Fame inductions, including NAIA Hall of Fame (1997)…Coached his teams to a winning season in 24-of-30 seasons…Coached Wilmington to an NAIA National Runner-Up in 1980…Coached 70 All-Americans.



Dwight Reed-Lincoln (MO) (1949-71)-Teams won three conference titles…Coached 93 All-Americans in four sports…The football stadium at Lincoln University was named for him.



Pete Schmidt-Albion (MI) (1983-96)-Teams won nine MIAA championships (seven outright), five NCAA Division III playoff appearances and the 1994 NCAA Division III National Championship… 1994 AFCA National Coach of the Year.



Gideon Smith-Hampton (1921-40)-Led Pirates to 1922 Black College National Championship… Recorded four CIAA titles and two unbeaten seasons in career…Longest tenured coach in Hampton history, boasting the second-most wins all-time at the school.



Clyde “Buck” Starbeck-Northern Iowa (1936-42, 1945-57)-Captured seven conference championships in 10 years…Went 31 consecutive conference games without a defeat…Member of the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Fame.



Clarence Stasavich-Lenoir-Rhyne (NC) (1946-61), East Carolina (1962-69)-Lenoir-Rhyne’s all-time winningest coach who led team to 1960 NAIA National Championship…1959 NAIA National Coach of the Year, boasting three undefeated seasons at LR… Led ECU to most successful three-year campaign in school history (27-3 from 1963-65).



Lou Wacker-Emory & Henry (VA) (1982-2004)-Most wins in Emory & Henry history, leading the Wasps to five NCAA playoff appearances…11 ODAC titles, including six-of-seven from 1994-00…Boasted a 37-game home winning streak from 1991-98.



John Whitehead-Lehigh (1976-86)-Named Division II Coach of the Year in 1977 and Division I-AA Coach of the Year in 1979…Captured the 1977 Division II National Championship…Runner-up in the 1979 Division I-AA National Championship.



Alex Yunevich-Alfred (NY) (1937-41, 1946-76)-Had six undefeated teams…His team was 1971 Lambert Bowl Division III champions of the East…Named Small College Coach of the Year in 1956 by the Washington Touchdown Club and same in 1971 by the NY Football Writers.



Allen Zikmund-Nebraska-Kearney (1955-71)-His teams won 11 conference titles…Nine of his players were named NAIA All-Americas and 67 made All-Conference…Member of the NAIA Hall of Fame.