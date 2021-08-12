2021 High School Football Blitz Preview Show on News13

Watch the stream in the player above. Note: During commercial breaks, a slate will be displayed.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Sports Director Chris Parks previews the 2021 season ahead for our squads in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. He’ll recap the teams that made it to the state finals in 2020 and turn the page to 2021 with the top teams and players to look out for. We’ll have an in-depth look at the Florence 1 new stadiums at South Florence, West Florence, and Wilson, not to mention the new field turf at Marlboro County. Our friends from the Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union also stop by to chat about the fall season ahead.