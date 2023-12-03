MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The contestants in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl Game at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium have been announced.

Ohio University of the Mid-American Conference will take on Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt Conference, officials announced. Kickoff is set for Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

The game, which is in its fourth year, features schools from either the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference or Conference-USA.

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl featured Marshall and the University of Connecticut, with Marshall winning 28-14.