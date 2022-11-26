HARRISONBURG, Va. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Chanticleers were held to a season-low seven points in a 47-7 road loss at James Madison in the regular-season finale in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday afternoon.

The loss dropped CCU to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SBC play. With the win, JMU finished their season at 8-3 overall and 6-2 in league play.

CCU will now set its sights on the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, while JMU’s season will come to an end. The Dukes are not eligible for a bowl game due to being in the University’s first year of transition from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Chants were outgained by the Dukes 502-183 in total yards, the lowest yards total by the Coastal offense all season long. CCU also had just 11 first downs to 25 by JMU.

Quarterback Jarrett Guest, who got the second start of his career on Saturday, was 10-for-23 for 99 yards, a touchdown, and an interception through the air and rushed 14 times for 26 yards. He was sacked four times in the game.

The rushing attack was held to just 90 yards in the loss, as senior Reese White had a team-high seven rushes for 29 yards, while seven other Chants had at least one carry on the day, combining for 61 yards.

No Chant had more than 38 yards receiving for the game, as graduate transfer Sam Pinckney and redshirt senior Xavier Gravette each had a team-high three catches, while redshirt sophomore Tyson Mobley recorded a team-high 38 receiving yards.

Defensively, redshirt junior linebacker JT Killen led the way with six tackles for the game, while redshirt freshman bandit Joah Cash had a career-high six stops of his own. The Chants’ lone sack came by way of Adrian Hope in the first half, while Cash also had a team-high 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

The Chanticleers (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) will now turn their sights to the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3:30pm. Coastal will play the West Division Champion Troy at Memorial Stadium in Troy, AL.

