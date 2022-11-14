NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football’s regular-season finale at James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., will kick off at noon ET on ESPNU, the Sun Belt Conference office announced on Monday.

The Saturday afternoon contest will be the final regular season game for the Chanticleers, who earned a spot in the 2022 Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3. The championship game will feature Coastal Carolina versus the West Division champion at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best overall conference record.