CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) will wrap up its 2022 regular-season slate on the road Saturday, Nov. 26, at James Madison (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. The opening kickoff is set for noon.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

CELEBRATING 20 SEASONS OF COASTAL FOOTBALL

• Coastal Carolina is celebrating the football program’s 20th season this year, having kicked off the inaugural season in 2003.

• In 1999, football was approved to be added to Coastal in 2003.

• Almost 8,000 fans packed Brooks Stadium on Sept. 6, 2003, for the inaugural game of the Coastal NCAA I-AA football squad, as CCU used a 97-yard drive to score with seven seconds to play to defeat Newberry 21-14.

WE’RE BACK AMERICA!

• For the third straight year, the Coastal Carolina football program has been ranked in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls, as the Chanticleers came in at No. 23 in both national polls in each of the last two weeks.

• The two top-25 national rankings last week on Nov. 13 were the first for the Chants this season and marked the first time that CCU has been ranked nationally in both polls since Nov. 7, 2021, when the Chants were No. 21 in the Coaches poll and No. 22 in the AP poll.

• Coastal was ranked in both top 25 polls for 11-straight weeks in 2020 and 11-straight weeks in 2021.

2022 SBC EAST DIVISION CHAMPIONS

• With the Chanticleers’ 26-23 win over Southern Miss (Nov. 12), Coastal won the Sun Belt Conference East Division title.

• With the win, the Chants clinched a spot in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3.

• James Madison is not eligible for the regular season championship or a bowl game per NCAA rules in their first year of transition from FCS to FBS.

• The East Division Championship is the second for the Chanticleers in the last three years (2020 and 2022).

#VIRGINIASTRONG

• Coastal Carolina’s last scheduled game at Virginia for Nov. 19 was canceled.

• The Virginia athletics department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that the football game between Coastal Carolina and the Cavaliers scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, in Charlottesville, Va., was canceled.

• The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night, Nov. 13. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

SCOUTING THE DUKES OF JMU

• In their first season of transitioning from FCS to FBS, the James Madison Dukes have made the move rather flawlessly by going 7-3 overall and 5-2 in SBC play.

• The Dukes are 4-1 at home this season and have bounced back to win each of their last two games (at ODU on Nov. 12 and versus Georgia State on Nov. 19) after losing three-straight games to end the month of October.

• The lone other team in the Sun Belt besides Coastal Carolina to be ranked nationally, JMU was ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll on Oct. 9, the Dukes rank in the top five in the Sun Belt in scoring offense (first), total offense (second), total defense (third), and scoring defense (fourth).

• The Dukes’ offense ranks first in the Sun Belt in scoring offense (36.0 ppg), second in total offense (447.5 ypg), third in passing offense (263.6 ypg), and fourth in rushing offense (183.9 ypg).

• Leading the way for the offense is three-time Manning Star of the Week in quarterback Todd Centeio. The graduate transfer ranks among the leaders in the Sun Belt this season having completed 164-of-252 pass attempts for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions over nine games played.

• Centeio is also second on the team in rushing with 368 yards and six scores on the ground this year and is one of four Dukes with over 280 rushing yards on the season led by Percy Agyei-Obese and his team-leading 829 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking fifth in the SBC in both categories.

• Outside the hashes, FCS All-American Kris Thornton leads the receiving group with 53 catches for 922 yards and seven touchdowns and is averaging 92.2 yards per game this year, which ranks second in the SBC.

• The defense, which ranks third in the SBC and 14th in all FBS in allowing just 299.9 yards per game, has been led up front all season long.

• JMU’s defense ranks first in the Sun Belt and nationally in the fewest rushing yards allowed per game this season at 78.2 and also leads the league in sacks (3.30 per game) and tackles-for-loss (8.8 per game).

• Linebacker Taurus Jones leads the defense with 73 total tackles on the season and is tied with defensive end Isaac Ukwu with 10.5 total tackles-for-loss on the year. Ukwu also ranks fourth in the SBC with 7.5 sacks on the season.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH THE DUKES

• Coastal Carolina and James Madison will be meeting for the first time as Sun Belt Conference foes on Saturday, Nov. 26.

• The two teams have met twice before, both as FCS members, and have split the overall series at 1-1 with both teams winning on their own home fields.

Series with James Madison

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

09/10/05 vs. #1 James Madison W, 31-27

09/22/07 at #8 James Madison L, 10-45

* national rankings reflect FCS rankings

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE ON THE LINE

• Coastal heads to James Madison (Nov. 26) with home-field advantage on the line for the 2022 Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3.

• With a win, the Chanticleers will complete the Sun Belt Conference regular-season schedule at 7-1 overall. The West Division Champion, rather it is Troy (6-1) or South Alabama (6-1), can finish no better than 7-1 as well.

• With both the Chants and the West Division Champion at 7-1 in league play and not having faced off head-to-head in 2022, the tiebreaker will come down to a few different things:

(1) if one team was ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings they will host;

(2) if both teams are ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings, the highest-ranked team that wins in the final weekend of the conference regular season will be declared the host;

(3) if the highest-ranked team loses, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley, and Wolfe) that include all games on the final weekend will be used to determine the host;

(4) if NO teams are ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings going into the final weekend of the Conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley, and Wolfe) that include all games on the final weekend of the Conference regular season, will be used to determine the host;

(5) if still tied, the team with the highest winning percentage against all common Conference opponents shall be the host.