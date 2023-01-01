CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football quarterback Grayson McCall withdrew from the transfer portal on Sunday, according to 247 Sports.

McCall entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12, 247 Sports said.

According to 247 Sports, McCall was expected to visit Auburn University in Alabama, but the visit was canceled due to an academic issue.

McCall has two seasons left to play college football if he decides to use the NCAA’s COVID waiver issued to those part of the 2020 season, 247 Sports said.