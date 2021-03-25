2nd annual Pee Dee all-star basketball games set for April 3rd

The University of South Carolina football team will conclude its 2021 spring practice with the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 24. Game time has been set for 2 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.

Gamecock Club members have exclusive access to 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game tickets from today until Monday, March 29. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on March 29 at 10 am. Tickets are free for Gamecock Club members and $5 for the general public, a change that has been implemented to manage attendance and address capacity restrictions. To offer greater convenience and safety, mobile-only ticketing will be used to provide contactless entry to Williams-Brice Stadium. Gamecock Club members must sign into their Gamecock Club account to request the free tickets. To expedite entry and ensure the best possible gameday experience, fans should download the South Carolina Gameday App prior to arrival to manage their mobile tickets.