2nd annual Pee Dee all-star basketball games set for April 3rd

FLORENCE (WBTW) – After a year off due to COVID-19, the Pee Dee all-star basketball games will return. The 2nd annual event will take place at Wilson High School on Saturday, April the 3rd from approximately 2-10pm. Four games will take place featuring the best talent from the classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Schedule:
Class of 2022 vs. Class of 2023 girls – 2pm
Senior Showcase (Girls) – 4pm
Class of 2022 vs. Class of 2023 girls – 6pm
Senior Showcase (Boys) – 8pm
Ticket Information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-pee-dee-showcase-tickets-144571819203