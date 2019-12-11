34th annual Carolinas Classic pairings/teams set in Florence

Darlington and Wilson are 2 of the 8 teams that will play in the 2019 edition of the Carolinas Classic.

FLORENCE – With the holiday season brings some of the best high school basketball into the Florence Center. The 34th edition of the Carolinas Classic will take place from December the 26th through the 28th and today the 8 teams and 1st round pairings were announced. Below is the schedule with all the games set to take place inside the Florence Center.

Thursday, December 26th –

Marion vs. Darlington – 3pm

South Florence vs. Hartsville – 4:30pm

Wilson vs. Lee Central – 6pm

North Augusta vs. West Florence – 7:30pm

Friday, December 27th –

Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 2 – 3pm

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 – 4:30pm

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 2 – 6pm

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 – 7:30pm

Saturday, December 28th –

Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 – 3pm

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 – 4:30pm

Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 – 6pm (3rd place game)

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 7:30pm (Championship)