34th annual Carolinas Classic pairings/teams set in Florence

FLORENCE – With the holiday season brings some of the best high school basketball into the Florence Center. The 34th edition of the Carolinas Classic will take place from December the 26th through the 28th and today the 8 teams and 1st round pairings were announced. Below is the schedule with all the games set to take place inside the Florence Center.
Thursday, December 26th –
Marion vs. Darlington – 3pm
South Florence vs. Hartsville – 4:30pm
Wilson vs. Lee Central – 6pm
North Augusta vs. West Florence – 7:30pm
Friday, December 27th –
Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 2 – 3pm
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 – 4:30pm
Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 2 – 6pm
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 – 7:30pm
Saturday, December 28th –
Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 – 3pm
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 – 4:30pm
Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 – 6pm (3rd place game)
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 7:30pm (Championship)