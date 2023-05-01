CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had three Chanticleers sign deals as undrafted free agents or receiving a rookie mini camp invite following the 2023 NFL Draft, with another Chant signing with the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Jerrod Clark

Los Angeles Chargers – Undrafted Free Agent



Voted a team captain by his teammates in 2022, Clarke was named to the 2022 All-Sun Belt third team by the league’s coaches and media. He was also a 2022 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College All-Sun Belt third-team selection, a 2022 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference third-team honoree, and earned 2022 College Football Network (CFN) All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors.



In 13 games in 2022, Clark finished the season with 41 total tackles, including 11 solo stops in the middle of the defensive front. He was tied for second on the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss and tied for third with 3.5 sacks on the season. He also added five quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal attempt.



After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018 and missing the entire 2019 season due to an injury, the Massachusetts native played in 38 games over the last three years for the Chanticleers, playing a part in CCU going 31-7 over that three-year span.



He totaled 105 tackles, including 32 solo stops, 18.0 tackles-for-loss, and 7.5 sacks over his final three years in the Teal and Bronze. He also added six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, and one blocked kick.



Clark was only the fifth Chant to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl All-Star Game joining Josh Norman (2012), Lorenzo Taliaferro (2014), Tarron Jackson (2021), and Isaiah Likely (2022).

Lance Boykin

Seattle Seahawks – Undrafted Free Agent



A co-captain on the defensive side of the ball in 2022, Boykin earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors in his second year at CCU. A 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl invitee, the redshirt senior cornerback was named a 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl “Breakout Defensive Player of the Week” (Nov. 14), as he had three tackles and a career-high four pass breakups in the home win over Southern Miss.



Despite missing two games on the year, he finished the season ranked second on the team with 58 tackles and led the Chants’ defense with eight pass breakups and 10 passes defended. He was also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, while also adding 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack, and one forced fumble.



In his two seasons at the beach after transferring in from Old Dominion, Boykin played in 24 games. He totaled 85 tackles, including 48 solo stops, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and 2.0 sacks overall. He added three interceptions, 15 passes defended, and one forced fumble.

D’Jordan Strong

Chicago Bears – Undrafted Free Agent



A three-year starter in the defensive backfield for the Chanticleers after transferring in from Northeast Mississippi Community College, Strong was a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection and named the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Football Newcomer of the Year.

Named to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 preseason list, Strong was also a two-time Phil Steele Sun Belt All-Conference selection and named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football All-Sun Belt first team.

Over 11 games in 2022, teams shied away from throwing from the cornerback, as he totaled 17 tackles, including 12 solo stops, one interception, four pass breakups, and recovered one fumble.

In his three years in the Teal and Bronze, he played in 36 games. He recorded 73 tackles, including 54 solo stops, and 2.0 tackles-for-loss, while also totaling six interceptions and defending 27 passes in the secondary. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

Tyler Roberts

Calgary Stampeders – Free Agent



In three years at Coastal, Roberts played in 23 games, including all 13 games last season in 2022, when he hauled in seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

He recorded nine receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns for the Chanticleers, including a career-long 47-yard catch in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl versus East Carolina.

Roberts came to Coastal after spending two seasons at North Carolina Wesleyan, where he was named to the USA South All-Conference first team for the Battling Bishops in 2019. During that season, he made 29 catches for 737 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He led the conference in average yards per catch with 25.4 yards and ranked second in the conference in touchdowns with nine.

Current #ProChants

Josh Norman – Carolina Panthers (NFL)

Isaiah Likely – Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

Jeffrey Gunter – Cincinnati Bengals (NFL)

Tarron Jackson – Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

Anthony Chesley – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL)

C.J. Brewer – Houston Roughnecks (XFL)

Silas Kelly – St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL)

CJ Marable – Birmingham Stallions (USFL)

Shermari Jones – Houston Gamblers (USFL)

Kendricks Gladney Jr. – Quad City Steamwheelers (IFL)

Jaivon Heiligh – Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Enock Makonzo – Edmonton Elks (CFL)

Alex Spillum – Berlin Thunder (EFL)