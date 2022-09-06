ATLANTA, GA– Clemson’s defense registered seven tackles for loss and allowed just 237 yards as the Tigers won their season-opener, 41-10, over Georgia Tech on Labor Day. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 19-for-32 for 209 total yards and a touchdown through the air and on the ground, while Clemson rushed a total of 127 yards, capped by a pair of touchdowns from sophomore Will Shipley.

The Tigers have now won each of their last eight conference openers since 2015, the longest conference-opener winning streak in school history.

“Every championship team we’ve had since I’ve been here, we’ve won the opener. So it’s a big night for us,” said Head Coach Dabo Swinney. “Just a great team effort and we played four quarters of Clemson football.”

True freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik made his collegiate debut with roughly five minutes left in the game. He led Clemson 66 yards down the field and found Will Taylor in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown pass, pushing the final margin to 41-10.

Following a short turnaround, Clemson’s next game action will come on Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Tigers host their home opener against the Furman Paladins. That game, which has been designated as First Responders Day, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the contest remain available at ClemsonTigers.com.