HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Coastal Carolina baseball players received All-Sun Belt honors, according to a news release from the university.

Reid VanScoter was named 2022 Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, according to the university. He’s the first Chanticleer to win the honor in the Sun Belt and the seventh pitcher to receive it overall. Bobby Gagg, Cody Wheeler, Anthony Meo, Matt Rein, Aaron Burke and Andrew Beckwith all won the honor in the Big South Conference, the university said.

VanScoter went 7-1 in conference play with a 2.91 ERA, according to the release. He leads the Sun Belt in wins for the season with nine total and a 3.06 ERA.

VanScoter was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team, according to the release. Michael Knorr, Dale Thomas, and Tyler Johnson were named to the second team.

Knorr went 5-0 on the season with a 2.51 ERA and leads the Sun Belt in ERA, fewest runs allowed, fewest earned runs allowed, fewest walks allowed, and is tied for the lead in fewest hits allowed, according to the release.

Thomas was named to the All-Sun Belt second team as a third baseman, the university said. It’s his first all-conference honor of his career. He has 13 home runs, 49 RBIs and his batting .299.

Johnson, who was a Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year candidate, was named to the second team as a designated hitter, according to the release. Johnson is batting .369 with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, 54 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Johnson hit .404 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Chanticleers will face off against the six-seed Troy Trojans at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the second round of the conference postseason.