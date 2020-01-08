4 student-athletes sign at Hartsville, Abraham, Brown Jr, Haigler to play D-1 football

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – It was a big day at Hartsville High School as 4 student-athletes put the pen to paper and signed to play sports in college.
Kevon Haigler – Football – Appalachian State University
Justin Abraham – Football – Georgia State University
Eric Brown Jr. – Football – South Carolina State University
Mac Waldrop – Tennis – USC Sumter
Abraham, Haigler, and Brown Jr. are all members of our All-Blitz defensive team and will be honored at our Blitz Banquet in Conway next Thursday, January the 16th.