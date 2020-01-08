4 student-athletes sign at Hartsville, Abraham, Brown Jr, Haigler to play D-1 football

CONWAY, S.C. – Guards DeVante’ Jones and Keishawn Brewton each scored 17 points to pace Coastal Carolina in a dominating 93-64 win over Louisiana Monroe in a Sun Belt conference game Monday night at the HTC Center. It was the third win in the last four games for the Chanticleers, who improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the league. ULM slipped to 6-8, 2-3.

Coastal led from start to finish and had six players in double figures for the second time this season. In addition to Jones and Brewton, Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 14 points, Garrick Green had 13, Tommy Burton had 11 and Hosana Kitenge had 10. Jones also had 10 rebounds to achieve his fifth double-double of the season. He was two assists short of a triple-double finishing the game with eight assists.