4 student-athletes sign at Hartsville, Abraham, Brown Jr, Haigler to play D-1 football

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – It was a big day at Hartsville High School as 4 student-athletes put the pen to paper and signed to play sports in college.

Kevon Haigler – Football – Appalachian State University
Justin Abraham – Football – Georgia State University
Eric Brown Jr. – Football – South Carolina State University
Mac Waldrop – Tennis – USC Sumter

Abraham, Haigler, and Brown Jr. are all members of our All-Blitz defensive team and will be honored at our Blitz Banquet in Conway next Thursday, January the 16th.

