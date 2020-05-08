55 student-athletes from Coastal set to graduate this weekend

CCU women’s basketball senior Naheria Hamilton is one of 55 student-athletes that will graduate this weekend from Coastal Carolina.

Conway, S.C. – Among Coastal Carolina University’s 2020 spring graduates are 55 student-athletes, across 16 sports. The 2020 spring graduates will be honored in a virtual format on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. ET. 

The virtual ceremony provides an opportunity for every deserving CCU graduate, including those who will not be able to return to campus, to mark this momentous occasion, and personal milestone during this pandemic. The virtual spring commencement ceremony will stream on the University’s YouTube channel.

Student-athletes that will receive their degrees include.

ChanticleerSportMajor
Gonzalo AchondoMen’s TennisFinance
Sydney AlvisBeach VolleyballSociology
Kylie BostickWomen’s SoccerMarine Science and Biology
Jennifer BrownWomen’s TennisMaster’s in Communication
Abbey BuchananWomen’s LacrossePublic Health
Jaiden ClaytonFootballFinance
Larry Collins Jr.FootballCommunication
Samantha CourtemancheWomen’s LacrosseInterdisciplinary Studies
Viktorija DemcenkovaWomen’s TennisManagement
Emily D’OrsaneoWomen’s  LacrosseBiology
Naty EndaleMen’s SoccerRecreation and Sport Management
Erica EvansWomen’s Track and FieldBiology
Luiz FariaMen’s TennisMBA
States FortMen’s GolfAccounting and Marketing
Naheria HamiltonWomen’s BasketballSociology
Stephanie HenningWomen’s GolfMarketing
Kiera HeslamWomen’s SoccerExercise Science
Morgan HydeBaseballRecreation and Sport Management
Tarron JacksonFootballMathematics
Maria KhomchenkoWomen’s TennisMarketing
Hannah KrinnWomen’s LacrosseBiology
Scott KobosBaseballPhysics
Connor LangdonMen’s Track and FieldRecreation and Sport Management
Greg LatushkoFootballRecreation and Sport Management
Alyssa LeClaireWomen’s Track and FieldMarine Science
Ryan LeeFootballCommunication
Keishaun LimehouseMen’s Track and FieldCommunication
Kyla ManningVolleyballBiology
Anthony McAfeeFootballManagement
Michaela McAuleySoftballPublic Health
Sarah McEvoyWomen’s LacrosseMarketing
Anya McSorleyWomen’s LacrosseExercise Science
Hannah MillerWomen’s SoccerCommunication
Alexandra NaumovskiWomen’s GolfCommunication
Heston NealWomen’s SoccerMathematics
Paul OdendahlMen’s SoccerManagement
Myles OlufemiFootballMarketing
Laqavious PaulFootballRecreation and Sport Management
Joel PopovMen’s TennisManagement
Baylee PriceWomen’s SoccerGraphic Design
Myles ProsserFootballManagement
Lyla RobinsonWomen’s LacrosseCommunication
CJ SchrimpfFootballCommunication
Sunny SigurvinsdottirWomen’s SoccerFinance
Kassidy SmithSoftballBiology
Gabby SmychynskyWomen’s SoccerEarly Childhood Education
Andrew SouthardMen’s Track and FieldAccounting
Morgan SpringerWomen’s SoccerExercise Science
Zak TalicMen’s TennisManagement
Zack TaylorMen’s GolfPGA Golf Management Program and Marketing
Sam ThompsonFootballManagement
Alexa TiefelWomen’s TennisManagement
Morten TimmMen’s SoccerManagement
Iryna VardanianWomen’s TennisMaster of Sport Management
Haley WellsWomen’s LacrosseMarine Science

The University hopes that all graduates will be able to return to campus for a traditional ceremony in the future; however, we know this may not be the case for all former students, their friends, and families.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

