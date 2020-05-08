55 student-athletes from Coastal set to graduate this weekend

CCU women’s basketball senior Naheria Hamilton is one of 55 student-athletes that will graduate this weekend from Coastal Carolina.

Conway, S.C. – Among Coastal Carolina University’s 2020 spring graduates are 55 student-athletes, across 16 sports. The 2020 spring graduates will be honored in a virtual format on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. ET.

The virtual ceremony provides an opportunity for every deserving CCU graduate, including those who will not be able to return to campus, to mark this momentous occasion, and personal milestone during this pandemic. The virtual spring commencement ceremony will stream on the University’s YouTube channel.

Student-athletes that will receive their degrees include.

Chanticleer Sport Major Gonzalo Achondo Men’s Tennis Finance Sydney Alvis Beach Volleyball Sociology Kylie Bostick Women’s Soccer Marine Science and Biology Jennifer Brown Women’s Tennis Master’s in Communication Abbey Buchanan Women’s Lacrosse Public Health Jaiden Clayton Football Finance Larry Collins Jr. Football Communication Samantha Courtemanche Women’s Lacrosse Interdisciplinary Studies Viktorija Demcenkova Women’s Tennis Management Emily D’Orsaneo Women’s Lacrosse Biology Naty Endale Men’s Soccer Recreation and Sport Management Erica Evans Women’s Track and Field Biology Luiz Faria Men’s Tennis MBA States Fort Men’s Golf Accounting and Marketing Naheria Hamilton Women’s Basketball Sociology Stephanie Henning Women’s Golf Marketing Kiera Heslam Women’s Soccer Exercise Science Morgan Hyde Baseball Recreation and Sport Management Tarron Jackson Football Mathematics Maria Khomchenko Women’s Tennis Marketing Hannah Krinn Women’s Lacrosse Biology Scott Kobos Baseball Physics Connor Langdon Men’s Track and Field Recreation and Sport Management Greg Latushko Football Recreation and Sport Management Alyssa LeClaire Women’s Track and Field Marine Science Ryan Lee Football Communication Keishaun Limehouse Men’s Track and Field Communication Kyla Manning Volleyball Biology Anthony McAfee Football Management Michaela McAuley Softball Public Health Sarah McEvoy Women’s Lacrosse Marketing Anya McSorley Women’s Lacrosse Exercise Science Hannah Miller Women’s Soccer Communication Alexandra Naumovski Women’s Golf Communication Heston Neal Women’s Soccer Mathematics Paul Odendahl Men’s Soccer Management Myles Olufemi Football Marketing Laqavious Paul Football Recreation and Sport Management Joel Popov Men’s Tennis Management Baylee Price Women’s Soccer Graphic Design Myles Prosser Football Management Lyla Robinson Women’s Lacrosse Communication CJ Schrimpf Football Communication Sunny Sigurvinsdottir Women’s Soccer Finance Kassidy Smith Softball Biology Gabby Smychynsky Women’s Soccer Early Childhood Education Andrew Southard Men’s Track and Field Accounting Morgan Springer Women’s Soccer Exercise Science Zak Talic Men’s Tennis Management Zack Taylor Men’s Golf PGA Golf Management Program and Marketing Sam Thompson Football Management Alexa Tiefel Women’s Tennis Management Morten Timm Men’s Soccer Management Iryna Vardanian Women’s Tennis Master of Sport Management Haley Wells Women’s Lacrosse Marine Science

The University hopes that all graduates will be able to return to campus for a traditional ceremony in the future; however, we know this may not be the case for all former students, their friends, and families.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics