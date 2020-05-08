55 student-athletes from Coastal set to graduate this weekend

Conway, S.C. – Among Coastal Carolina University’s 2020 spring graduates are 55 student-athletes, across 16 sports. The 2020 spring graduates will be honored in a virtual format on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. ET.
The virtual ceremony provides an opportunity for every deserving CCU graduate, including those who will not be able to return to campus, to mark this momentous occasion, and personal milestone during this pandemic. The virtual spring commencement ceremony will stream on the University’s YouTube channel.
Student-athletes that will receive their degrees include.
|Chanticleer
|Sport
|Major
|Gonzalo Achondo
|Men’s Tennis
|Finance
|Sydney Alvis
|Beach Volleyball
|Sociology
|Kylie Bostick
|Women’s Soccer
|Marine Science and Biology
|Jennifer Brown
|Women’s Tennis
|Master’s in Communication
|Abbey Buchanan
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Public Health
|Jaiden Clayton
|Football
|Finance
|Larry Collins Jr.
|Football
|Communication
|Samantha Courtemanche
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Viktorija Demcenkova
|Women’s Tennis
|Management
|Emily D’Orsaneo
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Biology
|Naty Endale
|Men’s Soccer
|Recreation and Sport Management
|Erica Evans
|Women’s Track and Field
|Biology
|Luiz Faria
|Men’s Tennis
|MBA
|States Fort
|Men’s Golf
|Accounting and Marketing
|Naheria Hamilton
|Women’s Basketball
|Sociology
|Stephanie Henning
|Women’s Golf
|Marketing
|Kiera Heslam
|Women’s Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Morgan Hyde
|Baseball
|Recreation and Sport Management
|Tarron Jackson
|Football
|Mathematics
|Maria Khomchenko
|Women’s Tennis
|Marketing
|Hannah Krinn
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Biology
|Scott Kobos
|Baseball
|Physics
|Connor Langdon
|Men’s Track and Field
|Recreation and Sport Management
|Greg Latushko
|Football
|Recreation and Sport Management
|Alyssa LeClaire
|Women’s Track and Field
|Marine Science
|Ryan Lee
|Football
|Communication
|Keishaun Limehouse
|Men’s Track and Field
|Communication
|Kyla Manning
|Volleyball
|Biology
|Anthony McAfee
|Football
|Management
|Michaela McAuley
|Softball
|Public Health
|Sarah McEvoy
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Marketing
|Anya McSorley
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Exercise Science
|Hannah Miller
|Women’s Soccer
|Communication
|Alexandra Naumovski
|Women’s Golf
|Communication
|Heston Neal
|Women’s Soccer
|Mathematics
|Paul Odendahl
|Men’s Soccer
|Management
|Myles Olufemi
|Football
|Marketing
|Laqavious Paul
|Football
|Recreation and Sport Management
|Joel Popov
|Men’s Tennis
|Management
|Baylee Price
|Women’s Soccer
|Graphic Design
|Myles Prosser
|Football
|Management
|Lyla Robinson
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Communication
|CJ Schrimpf
|Football
|Communication
|Sunny Sigurvinsdottir
|Women’s Soccer
|Finance
|Kassidy Smith
|Softball
|Biology
|Gabby Smychynsky
|Women’s Soccer
|Early Childhood Education
|Andrew Southard
|Men’s Track and Field
|Accounting
|Morgan Springer
|Women’s Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Zak Talic
|Men’s Tennis
|Management
|Zack Taylor
|Men’s Golf
|PGA Golf Management Program and Marketing
|Sam Thompson
|Football
|Management
|Alexa Tiefel
|Women’s Tennis
|Management
|Morten Timm
|Men’s Soccer
|Management
|Iryna Vardanian
|Women’s Tennis
|Master of Sport Management
|Haley Wells
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Marine Science
The University hopes that all graduates will be able to return to campus for a traditional ceremony in the future; however, we know this may not be the case for all former students, their friends, and families.
Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics