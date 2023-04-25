WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In a top-10 non-conference midweek matchup, the No. 5/6 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers struggled to find both the strike zone and their offense in an 11-1 run-rule loss to No. 2 Wake Forest on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The loss dropped Coastal to 26-13 overall on the season, while Wake Forest improved to 35-6 overall with the win.

The two teams split the two-game season series, as the Chanticleers defeated then-No. 2/5 Demon Deacons 13-11 back on March 7.

CCU is still 6-4 on the season versus top-25 ranked teams this year.

With the loss, the Chanticleers have now lost two consecutive games for the first time since February.

Uncharacteristic of the Coastal offense this season, the Chanticleers struggled at the plate with runners on base, hitting just 1-for-11 (.091) and an even worse 0-for-7 (.000) with runners in scoring position.

With that, coupled with 12 strikeouts, the Coastal offense was held to a season-low one run and tied its season-low of just five base hits.

Senior Zack Beach (1-for-2, HR, RBI, run) provided the lone run with a solo home run, while fellow infielders Ty Dooley (2-for-3) and Payton Eeles (1-for-4), as well as designated hitter Derek Bender (1-for-3) recorded the other four base hits in the loss.

In the other dugout, the Wake Forest offense hit .389 (7-for-18) with runners on base, .357 (5-for-14) with runners in scoring position, and an even better .444 (4-for-9) with two outs.

The Chants (26-13, 13-5 Sun Belt) will stay on the road for another pivotal Sun Belt Conference three-game series at Louisiana (27-15, 10-8 Sun Belt) this weekend, April 28-30.