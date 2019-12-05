7 members set to join Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

FLORENCE (WBTW) – This afternoon, 7 new members heard their names called as they will be inducted into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January. Below are their names and a little bit about each individual.

Donald “Hugh” Gardner Sr.

(Florence High School 1944 grad)

All-State running back

Played in the Shrine Bowl (1943)

Used in the US Military

Certified high school/American Legion baseball umpire

Wallace Godfrey “Buster” Holland

(McClenaghan High School 1965 grad)

3 year letter winner in baseball in high school

Played at The Citadel, career batting average of .353

Elected into The Citadel Hall of Fame – 1991

Gaston Smith “Smitty” Holland

(McClenaghan High School 1964 grad)

Standout athlete in high school football and baseball

Played baseball at The Citadel (1965-66) – NCAA strikeout leader in 1966

Played 6 seasons of minor league baseball in the Phillies organization

Wallace Scott “Scotty” Keefe

(Florence Christian 1987 grad)

3 sport athlete (baseball, basketball, soccer)

Played baseball at Francis Marion

Coached baseball/basketball at Florence Christian



Kermit Ronnie Moore

(Wilson High School 1974 grad)

Played baseball & basketball, 3 year letterman in basketball

Led Coker College in basketball scoring his junior year

Served as an official, coach, mentor for numerous sports in Florence area

Micah Talmadge Young

(South Florence High School 1991 grad)

4 year letter winner in football and baseball in high school

1990 Shrine Bowl defensive MVP

4 year letterwinner in football at The Citadel

Terrell “Terry” Wayne Grantham Sr.

(McClenaghan High School 1971 grad)

3 sport athlete (baseball, basketball, football)

Played in both Shrine Bowl, North/South Bowl in 1970

Drafted his senior year for baseball (5th round to Mets)

Owner, CEO of All-Star Sports in Florence

The Hall of Fame banquet will take place on Saturday, January the 11th at 6pm from the Florence Center.