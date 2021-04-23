7 student-athletes sign to play sports in college at Darlington

Justyce Moses will run track at Wingate University.

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Seven student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports at Darlington High School this afternoon. Below are their names, schools, additional pictures and what sport they will play.

  • Justyce Moses – Track & Field – Wingate University.
  • Kanaya Jones – Softball – Lander University.
  • Amber Rogerst – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech
  • Madelynn “Madie” Andrews – Softball – Spartanburg Methodist College.
  • Savannah Anderson – Soccer – USC Sumter.
  • Isabelle Thomas – Soccer – USC Sumter.
  • Omega O’Neil – Soccer – USC Sumter.
From left to right: Amber Rogers, Madelynn Andrews, Kanaya Jones
From left to right: Savannah Anderson, Isabelle Thomas, and Omega O’Neil

