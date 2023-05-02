CONWAY, S.C. – Despite striking out 13 Charlotte hitters, the No. 7/8 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers fell to the Charlotte 49ers 7-3 in a non-conference midweek contest on Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

For the second consecutive game, the Chanticleers were unable to string together hits and scored just three runs for the contest.

The Coastal pitching staff struck out 13 49er hitters yet gave up 11 free passes with eight walks and three hit batters on the night.

Sophomore reliever Darin Horn highlighted the pitching for the Chants on Tuesday night, as the righty gave up just two hits and struck out six of the 10 batters he faced over 3.0-scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

CCU’s offense was led by the lead-off hitter Payton Eeles (2-for-2, 2 BB, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB), who reached base all four plate appearances and scored two of the Chants’ three runs, while freshman Caden Bodine (0-for-4, RBI) drove in the lone other RBI on a ground ball out in the first inning.

The Chants’ other four hits came from Derek Bender (1-for-3, BB), Nick Lucky (1-for-3, 2B, BB), Jake Books (1-for-3), and Tanner Garrison (1-for-4, 2B, run).

The Charlotte offense took what Coastal gave them, taking advantage of the free passes to drive in seven runs on 12 hits while also stranding 12 runners on base in the win.

The Chants (28-15, 15-6 Sun Belt) will host Appalachian State (22-19, 11-9 Sun Belt) for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series this weekend, May 5-7, at Springs Brooks Stadium.