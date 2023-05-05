CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time in exactly 14 months, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were shut out as the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated No. 7/8 Coastal Carolina 11-0 on Friday night in the Sun Belt Conference series opener at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The Chanticleers had not been shut out since falling on the road at then-No. 21 North Carolina 4-0 on March 5, 2022, last year.



On top of being shut out, Coastal was held to a season-low one hit and struck out 15 times.



Entering the contest, the Chants had not been held under five hits all season long and were last held to just one hit in a 7-0 road loss at Louisiana on March 29, 2021.



The difference in the contest was App State starting pitcher Xander Hamilton (8-2), who moved to 8-2 on the season with the win. The right-handed hurler held Coastal’s high-powered offense to just one hit and six walks while striking out 15 hitters over 8.0-scoreless innings.



Coastal’s lone hit of the game came in the fourth inning off the bat of freshman catcher Caden Bodine (1-for-3).



Suffering the first loss of his young career was true freshman Jacob Morrison (6-1), as the right-handed pitcher gave up six runs, five of which were earned, on seven hits, one walk, and three strikeouts over 2.2 innings of work.



The Chants (28-16, 15-7 Sun Belt) and Appalachian State (23-19, 12-9 Sun Belt) will play game two of the three-game conference series tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.