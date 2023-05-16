CONWAY, S.C. – No. 8 Coastal Carolina hit three home runs and erased an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels 8-6 in non-conference midweek action on Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The Chants, who improved to 30-5 on the season when totaling six runs or more for the game, completed the season series sweep of the Tar Heels, having won 12-7 in Chapel Hill, N.C., back on March 28.



With Coastal’s three home runs, the Chants moved to 26-4 on the year when hitting two or more home runs in a contest.



Coastal improved to 10-5 overall on the season versus opponents from the Tar Heel State of North Carolina and moved to 3-4 versus teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference.



Providing the offensive firepower for the Chants were the five, six, and seven-hole hitters, as super senior Nick Lucky (2-for-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB), senior Zack Beach (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, run), and freshman Jake Books (1-for-3, HR, RBI, run) each hit one home run in the win.



Infielders Payton Eeles (2-for-4, 2B, BB, run) and Blake Barthol (2-for-4, 2B, run) both had two hits apiece, while designated hitter Derek Bender (1-for-4, RBI, run) added to his team-leading RBI total to give him 74 on the season.



With it being a designated staff day for the Coastal pitchers, super senior Jack Billings (2-0) picked up the win. The right-handed hurler entered the game in the second inning with the score tied at 3-3 and threw 3.0-scoreless frames, giving up two hits, two walks, and striking out three UNC batters.



Junior reliever Teddy Sharkey (7) again finished the game for the Chants, as the right-hander pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit and two strikeouts to earn his seventh save of the season.



The Chants (34-17, 20-7 Sun Belt) will host the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-34, 5-22 Sun Belt) for the final three-game Sun Belt Conference series of the regular season on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 18-20. The first two games of the series on Thursday and Friday will begin at 6 p.m. ET and the regular-season finale will start at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.