HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Hartsville High School held their spring signing day on Tuesday morning and 8 student-athletes signed and committed to play sports at the collegiate level. Below are their names and where they will attend.

Baseball John Alexander – Florence-Darlington Technical College Track and Field Ethan Hickey – Francis Marion University (Cross Country/Track and Field) Doreshia McAllister – Columbia College Jarek Ascencio – Columbia College Cheerleading Myliondi Bess – South Carolina State University Lily Calabrese – Clemson University Boys Basketball Kameron Foman – South Georgia Technical College Xavion Robinson – Francis Marion University