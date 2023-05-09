HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Hartsville High School held their spring signing day on Tuesday morning and 8 student-athletes signed and committed to play sports at the collegiate level. Below are their names and where they will attend.
Baseball
John Alexander – Florence-Darlington Technical College
Track and Field
Ethan Hickey – Francis Marion University (Cross Country/Track and Field)
Doreshia McAllister – Columbia College
Jarek Ascencio – Columbia College
Cheerleading
Myliondi Bess – South Carolina State University
Lily Calabrese – Clemson University
Boys Basketball
Kameron Foman – South Georgia Technical College
Xavion Robinson – Francis Marion University