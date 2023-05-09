HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Hartsville High School held their spring signing day on Tuesday morning and 8 student-athletes signed and committed to play sports at the collegiate level. Below are their names and where they will attend.

Baseball

John Alexander – Florence-Darlington Technical College

Track and Field

Ethan Hickey – Francis Marion University (Cross Country/Track and Field)

Doreshia McAllister – Columbia College

Jarek Ascencio – Columbia College

Cheerleading

Myliondi Bess – South Carolina State University

Lily Calabrese – Clemson University

Boys Basketball

Kameron Foman – South Georgia Technical College

Xavion Robinson – Francis Marion University