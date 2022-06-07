CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had a total of 9 players named to the Athlon Sports’ 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams.

Headlining the group were the reigning Sun Belt player of the year, quarterback Grayson McCall, offensive linemen Willie Lampkin, and defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart who all garnered first-team honors, while defensive back D’Jordan Strong was named to the second team.

Earning third-team accolades were running back Reese White and offensive lineman Antwine Loper on offense and defensive lineman Jerrod Clark on defense, while two Chanticleers in running back Braydon Bennett and graduate transfer and wide receiver from Georgia State Sam Pinckney picked up fourth-team honors.

Coastal will kick off the 2022 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, versus Army at 7 p.m. ET.