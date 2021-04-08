A chance to play the famous “Amen Corner,” at World Tour Golf Links in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Golfers dream of playing at Augusta National, however unless you’re on the PGA Tour that’s not likely to happen.

“World Tour is a great place for [tourists] to come down and [get] a chance to play some of the most famous holes in the world,” said Brad Crumling the General Manager of World Tour Golf Links.

World Tour Golf Links is an 18-hole course that offers 18 of the world’s most famous holes.

“They’re all pretty close, we have replicas of the Hogan Bridge out there on number 12, [and] the azaleas are in full bloom out there. They’re really close but, we can’t say they are a hundred percent accurate.”

Located on the Grand Strand, World Tour Golf Links re-created the greatest three-hole stretch in golf, “Amen Corner.”

“…we’re lucky enough to have four holes from Augusta National. We have all of Amen Corner, 11, 12, and 13 plus we also have number 16 from Augusta.”

The course provides those seeking a challenge, the opportunity similar to the pros.

“We do our best to make sure that we keep up to the standards of those golf courses that we’re trying to imitate.”